T1 confirms addition of Rekkles to its 2024 roster

One of the LEC’s most storied players moves to Korea to join the Academy roster of the four-time World Champions. In an announcement on Twitter today, T1 confirmed the rumors of “LEC legend” Rekkles joining their organization as support for their academy team for the 2024 League of Legends season.

The move is expected to draw considerable attention from European fans who will be eager to see how one of the veteran LEC players adapts to this new role in the T1 Academy. The decision marks a significant shift for the 27-year-old player, who had earlier expressed his desire for a change in role. Departing from Fnatic earlier in the year, Rekkles had expressed his wish to play Support in the LEC. “At least that’s what I’ve been grinding for the past 5 months,” he said.

LEC의 전설적인 ‘Rekkles’ Carl Martin Erik Larsson 선수가 T1 Esports Academy 팀에 서포터로 합류하게 되었습니다. 새로운 도전을 하는 ‘Rekkles’ Carl Martin Erik Larsson 선수에게 많은 응원과 관심 부탁드립니다!



A LEC legend, 'Rekkles' has joined our T1 Esports Academy team as… — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) December 11, 2023

At the time he stated that his “skills, persona, and game understanding” are better suited to the support role, emphasizing his commitment to achieving victory and returning to the Worlds finals stage. However, despite considering options in the LEC, Rekkles chose to take his talents to Korea, ceding to the appeal and competitiveness of the LCK region.

T1’s acquisition of Rekkles for their 2024 roster adds an exciting chapter to the narrative of cross-regional player movements that supposedly, with the off-season underway, has just begun. This move is likely to shine a spotlight on the LCK and its academy series next year, as viewers from Europe tune in to witness the journey of a European veteran navigating the competitive landscape of Korean League of Legends.

As the LCK welcomes yet another renowned talent to its fold, the League community awaits with anticipation to see how their King in the North will adapt to the World Champions’ Academy team—-and most of all whether it paves the way for his return to the international stage.