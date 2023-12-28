Ssumday reflects on possible retirement from pro LoL scene: ‘It’s a bit scary to be forgotten’

After a decade-long career, former 100 Thieves top laner Ssumday has confirmed he’s still considering all of his options for his future—including the possibility of retirement.

The League of Legends veteran explained his thoughts in an interview with Inven Global’s David Jang, saying he was forced to take a break from competititive play after leaving 100 Thieves, especially with so many teams looking to build for the future rather than finding pieces to win now. He also said Riot Games’ decision to move to an eight-team league cut down his prospects for a potential new home for 2024.

Where does Ssumday rank in terms of all-time great LCS top laners? Photo via Riot Games

“I’ve been in the pro scene for more than 10 years, and each year wasn’t easy,” Ssumday said. “It occurred to me once in a while, but recently, I’ve been thinking about after retirement much more. I’ve been playing in this scene because I love gaming, and I haven’t found many other things that I enjoy yet. I’ll need to find something I like.”

Overall, Ssumday hasn’t made a firm decision on what he wants to do moving forward, whether that will be coaching, streaming, or even finding a new job after completing his mandatory military service in South Korea. In the immediate future, however, he will be streaming and mulling through his available options for the summer before making an overarching choice on his career.

The 27-year-old star has been one of the most consistent players in the LCS since he made his regional debut with Team Dignitas back in 2017. Since then, he has been the face of the 100 Thieves League division, won an LCS championship in 2021, and has gone to the World Championship three times.

With the LCS transitioning to an eight-team format and the long-dreaded “esports winter” falling upon multiple organizations, the lack of proper funds and roster space has left Ssumday without a true place to call home. He also isn’t the only big LCS player to be left off an active roster, with multiple stars like former MVP jungler Spica failing to find a new team for 2024.