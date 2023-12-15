2024 LCS roster changes: Best players without a team for Spring Split

The upcoming LCS Spring Split has the potential to be one of the most unique seasons in North American League of Legends, especially with the league starting with only eight teams for the first time in its history.

The loss of two teams means that more players will be left off of a starting roster, and in 2024, there are a handful of superstars who won’t be on stage when competitive play begins. In surprising fashion, well-known veterans and MVP-caliber players will be watching the LCS from home alongside the fans until they can find a new team to call home for the 2024 Summer Split and beyond.

Here are the best LCS players without a team heading into the 2024 League season.

Best LCS players without a team in 2024

Spica

Cooking up a little something for the summer? Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Often considered to be one of the greatest junglers in NA League history, Spica has been a top star in the league since he debuted with TSM. Since then, he has won an MVP award in 2021, made the All-Pro squad, and has been a top performer in his role. Even though he did suffer a down year with FlyQuest’s failed superteam, he is still a huge free agent who is sure to find a home in the future.

Licorice

Unfortunate news for a sudden free agency. Photo by Shannon Cottrell via Riot Games

After bouncing back with a resurgent year alongside Golden Guardians, Licorice proved that he was a valuable veteran presence for a team looking to reach the playoffs and beyond. This year, for example, the 26-year-old helped the now-disbanded Guardians reach the Spring Finals against Cloud9 and helped the team become a top-four squad in the league with his reliable play on a collection of different champions, such as Jax, K’Sante, Rumble, and Renekton.

Stixxay

An experienced gunner is without a squad. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

In a similar vein, Stixxay was also caught in the crossfire of the recent league news. When Golden Guardians dropped out of the league, he and the rest of his team were forced to find a new home at short notice. He had the second-most kills of any LCS AD carry during this past summer, according to Oracle’s Elixir, and was a formidable threat from the backline as the Guardians pushed into the playoff picture.

Zven

Familiar face, familiar role. Image via ESPAT Media for Riot Games

Zven is one of the best-known players in the Western League scene, but over the last year, he has been running the show as Cloud9’s support alongside their phenom marksman, Berserker. Recently, the veteran star announced his intention to become a free agent and return to the ADC role, but with so many teams opting for newer talent in the bottom lane, it looks like he wasn’t able to find a spot for himself in the role he wanted.

Ssumday

Even if he isn’t on the team, Ssumday is synonymous with 100 Thieves. Photo by Chris Betancourt/Riot Games via Flickr

Ssumday is considered to be the face of the franchise when it comes to 100 Thieves’ League division, but after a disappointing year with no results, the 27-year-old star was not able to find a place in the LCS among the rebuilding organizations. Ever since joining the league, Ssumday has only played for three separate teams: 100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses, and Dignitas. Next year, however, he will start off his journey through 2024 by sitting back and assessing his options for the summer.