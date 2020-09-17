Spin Master enters multi-year deal to be League of Legends’ global master toy licensee

Some big change are potentially coming to League of Legends toys.

Spin Master, global children’s toy and entertainment company, will develop products such as “action figures, playsets, and role play items,” estimated to retail in fall of 2021, the company announced today.

“Our League of Legends line up will appeal to fans of all ages, delivering high-quality products on the cutting edge,” said John Blaney, Spin Master’s senior vice president of licensing.

Spin Master is behind some of the world’s most popular children’s brands and toys today, such as Bakugan Battle Brawlers and PAW Patrol.

League remains one of the most popular video games in the world, with a worldwide peak of eight million daily concurrent users according to Riot’s 10th-anniversary stream. Partnering with an expert in children’s entertainment could see an even bigger expansion of League as a brand rather than a game to a younger target audience.

If you’re itching to pick up some League merch right now, Riot previously partnered with Good Smile to produce figures for Ezreal, Yasuo, and Ahri, as well as upcoming chibi Nendoroid and scale action figure for Lux.

