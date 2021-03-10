Soraka player refuses to die and gets four kills in quick succession in a ranked game

A League of Legends player used Soraka in the top lane to secure four kills in quick succession with their mechanical prowess.

In a highlight reel shared by the player earlier today, they kept composure in a couple of one-vs-one plays against the opposing Viego, who was on a hunt for some early kills.

Once Viego reached level two, he began his offense, charging through a full wave of minions to try to kill Soraka. The Starchild didn’t lose her composure, however, unleashing Q and W on her enemy while also ensuring that her auto attacks landed on him for additional damage. Viego used his Flash to attempt for the first kill, but a quick Barrier saved Soraka and started her snowball.

She remained in the lane since she lacked Teleport and kept farming up before getting ganked by the opposing Lee Sin. This time, Flash helped Soraka turn the tables on Lee Sin, thus taking her would-be killer’s double buff for herself. Viego, unable to cope with his loss, kept attempting to regain some advantage by attempting kills. But, the Ruined King failed time and again, resulting in two more deaths and giving Soraka a huge gold lead.

Soraka used to be a menace in the solo lanes, but after various nerfs has found herself viable only in the support position. Following the latest item reworks, she is resurging as a solo laner as players experiment various builds to make her successful once again.

