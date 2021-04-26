SolaFide Esports owner banned from competitive League for 3 years after not paying players

SolaFide Esports owner Colin “Oddity” Ethan has been banned from all Riot-sponsored esports events after failing to pay the members of his League of Legends team, Riot announced today.

The ban, which serves as a retroactive three-year restriction, will last until Jan. 1, 2024. Until that point in time, Oddity will be unable to participate in any and all Riot-sanctioned esports leagues.

“SolaFide Esports had not paid the agreed upon wages of its players, coaches, and management staff,” Riot said. “Furthermore, Oddity did not fulfill his obligations and commitments to Team Members regarding payment and withheld prize money from SolaFide players and coaches. The LCS views this as conduct beyond the confines of the best interests of Proving Grounds and other Riot-sanctioned leagues.”

As a result of Riot’s competitive ruling, SolaFide has ceased its operations in professional League, according to a tweet posted by Oddity. The SolaFide brand would have been able to continue competing in professional League if the organization was willing to make a transfer of ownership.

“With the strenuous complications caused by Covid-19 felt by many, here at SolaFide we have also been affected,” Oddity said in his own statement. “Unfortunately, this coupled with the inability to transfer funds internationally has caused us significant accounting issues which has made us unable to pay out our contracts in a timely fashion.”

SolaFide Esports featured several former LCS pros, including Dhokla, Tuesday, Apollo, and Zeyzal. The team’s players disbanded its roster on March 18 in opposition of the organization’s lack of sufficient payment.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.