SolaFide Esports disbands, pulls out from LCS Proving Grounds

Formed just two months ago, SolaFide Esports’ League roster is no more due to alleged financial issues.

While no official reason has been provided for the breakup from LCS, SolaFide, or its players, rumors surrounding the situation indicate that the players were not paid their promised high salaries.

The LCS is in discussions with SolaFide and its players. In the meantime, the players have chosen to disband the team instead of participating in Proving Grounds. (1/2) — LCS (@LCSOfficial) March 19, 2021

Florida-based organization SolaFide made a statement entry into the League amateur scene with its signing of Not Academy Team, which included two former LCS pros in Zeyzal and Apollo Price. The org’s owner, Oddity, allegedly bragged about how much the players were getting paid on his Twitter account, which went private at the time of writing, even disparaging other amateur teams in the process.

SolaFide’s disbandment means that there will be one more empty berth in the LCS Proving Grounds Spring 2021, a tournament featuring talented amateur teams facing off against Academy squads Riot has reallocated SolaFide’s spot to the Last Chance Qualifier. Thus, three teams will qualify instead of two, extending the competition to five days.

The Proving Grounds Last Chance qualifer is set to start March 22, and will now end March 26. Once the slots are filled, the main tournament begins March 29, with action lasting till April 25.

