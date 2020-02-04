Sneaky believes players complain about Aphelios because they “don’t know” what he does

League of Legends’ newest marksman continues to be a contentious subject in the community. And now, legendary AD carry Zachary “Sneaky” Scuderi has weighed in on the topic.

The former pro addressed Aphelios’ alleged overpowered kit during his Twitch broadcast last night, explaining that players only complain about the Weapon of the Faithful because they “don’t know” what the champion does.

apehlios Clip of sneakylol Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Sefrit_

“My whole point is that I think everyone doesn’t even know what they’re complaining about when they complain about Aphelios,” Sneaky said. “I haven’t even seen anyone talk about any of his problems. They’re just like ‘I don’t know what the champion does… I’m high elo and I don’t even know what it does.’”

The streamer compared Aphelios to Ekko, who he once believed had an “overloaded kit.” But that was only at first glance. After learning the champion, it’s not as complicated as players think. While Aphelios may seem complex, Sneaky believes players haven’t tried to figure out his ability kit before deeming him overpowered.

Sneaky’s sentiments are backed by Aphelios’ subpar win rate of 48.5 percent during Patch 10.2, according to Champion.gg.

The streamer admitted that an indicator for Aphelios’ weapons would be a good idea, however. This way, opponents and teammates can see his weapons and how much ammo is left in them.

Aphelios will undergo another round of nerfs in tomorrow’s Patch 10.3, which will target the marksman’s infinite range.