Riot targets Senna, Miss Fortune, and Aphelios with nerfs in League Patch 10.3

Three of the most prominent AD carries in League of Legends are taking a hit in Patch 10.3.

Traditional attack-speed ADCs have fallen out of favor in season 10, with champions like Kai’Sa, Caitlyn, and Tristana falling to the wayside in terms of solo queue and competitive play. Instead, caster ADCs have taken the mantle in the metagame.

Senna, Miss Fortune, and Aphelios have each quickly found themselves in the upper echelon of the bot lane, taking a high priority in the LCS, LEC, and solo queue.

Image via Riot Games

Senna has a 100 percent pick/ban rate in the North American league and Aphelios has a 90 percent pick/ban rate in the European league. Miss Fortune, on the other hand, has a 52.25 percent win rate in Platinum and above, one of the highest in the position. To counter their newfound dominance, these champs are set to receive nerfs in Patch 10.3.

Senna was originally intended to be a support champion, but her high damage potential has made her a prime candidate for ADC. In Patch 10.3, Riot is aiming to nerf ADC Senna while keeping support Senna the same (or even slightly stronger) to bring the two roles closer together.

Absolution (Passive)

Soul drop rate on minions Senna doesn’t kill increased from 20 to 25 percent.

Soul drop rate on cannons Senna Kills lowered from 100 percent to 1.67 percent.

“If Senna’s support kills a minion with Relic Shield/Steel Shoulderguards, granting gold to her, it receives the lower 1.67 percent drop rate.”

Curse of the Black Mist (E)

Bugfix: Senna’s allies in the mist no longer briefly turn invisible if she dies during E.

Image via Riot Games

Miss Fortune has naturally slotted into the meta in 2020. She’s always been lurking behind the scenes, but now with her compatibility with Press the Attack and Essence Reaver, she’s become a go-to pick in the bot lane. Her damage dealing ability is strong with her fast attack speed and her powerful AoE ultimate.

To put her in a more reasonable position without nerfing her too hard, Riot is targeting her baseline stats, decreasing her attack speed per level from three to 2.25 percent. The changes shouldn’t make a huge difference, especially in the early game, but they’ll be more noticeable in long, drawn-out matches.

Image via Riot Games

Since Aphelios was released in December 2019, he’s been nerfed over and over again. From the beginning, his high damage potential has made him one of the strongest champions in the bot lane. His win rate may be low in solo queue, due to his new nature and relatively complicated kit, but he’s still one of the strongest and most frustrating ADCs to date.

If the previous changes weren’t enough already, Riot is nerfing his Calibrum marks once again—this time, reducing its range from Infinite to a maximum range of 2,000. It’ll still be a strong ability, but it should now be in a more balanced state.