SK retain their Playoffs hopes after dominant victory over Rogue in 2022 LEC Summer Split

The standings in the LEC continue to grow more complicated on the last day before the final week of the 2022 Summer Split as upsets knock down the teams at the top. Outside of Team BDS, every team in the LEC currently has the potential to qualify for the Playoffs, including SK Gaming, who are banking everything on these final few games.

SK’s chance to get into the Summer Playoffs remains in their hands following a dominant victory over Rogue, creating a three-way tie for second place in the LEC. This begins what has to be a miracle run for SK to remain in contention, as just one loss will leave them watching the Playoffs from the sidelines.

Rogue’s support Trymbi, partnering with Comp as Ashe, helped to make the team’s bot lane an aggressive one that constantly pushed SK underneath their turret for protection. Unfortunately, a Hawkshot fired towards the enemy jungle failed to spot SK’s jungler Gilius, giving Jezu’s Vayne an early lead that would scale considerably from then on.

Rogue attempted to retaliate with a four-person dive onto SK’s bot lane yet failed to deal efficient damage that would burst them down, leading them to take multiple tower shots that were capitalized upon by Sertuss. This marked the beginning of what became an incredible show of confidence from SK’s solo laners, realizing the potential of their damage and maneuverability that could constantly displace the members of Rogue.

With JNX’s tanky Shyvana at the helm, SK continued to snowball their lead through objectives while Rogue was forced to salvage what they could from the vision they could safely attain. This lack of vision proved to be the downfall for the team as JNX jumped from behind them in a fight for Hextech Soul, chasing down the remaining members of Rogue while taking little to no damage and leading his team to their sixth victory.

While focused heavily on immobilizing their opponents, Rogue’s team composition needed constant synergy to ensure that enemies caught off-guard were being prioritized. The combination of the Ashe ultimate, Taliyah W, and Pantheon W helped them pick off opponents on multiple occasions. Still, SK had the answer through an increasingly tanky Shyvana and Poppy. With no way to take these frontliners down, SK’s carries found their moments to shine, kiting their enemies and nearly always being out of danger—neither of whom suffered a single death.

Rogue lost their sole grip on second to join a tie with Misfits and Team Vitality in the LEC, only one win behind MAD Lions—none of whom have cemented their spot in the Summer Playoffs. SK must continue their win streak into the final super week of the Summer Split, or else they will join Team BDS in being unable to qualify.