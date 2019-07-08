Scarra’s Akali wipes 5 champions with one spell in Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics players know that Riot Games’ new autobattler is unique in terms of its item system. There are so many of them to either find or build that you can focus on a strong item combo instead of a good champion synergy to win a match.

And streamer William “scarra” Li has shown once again that he knows how to work with item combos. A few weeks after building an immortal Shyvana in the early days of TFT, he’s now made an immortal Akali. It’s not high survivability or a health combo that makes her immortal, but because she wipes out the entire opponent’s team so quick that there’s no one left to kill her.

Scarra equipped an Akali with two Rabadon’s Deathcap and one Luden’s Echo after the shared Draft stage 5-4. He had the six-piece Sorcerer combo active to give his team an additional 100 Ability Power while each Rabadon gave Akali 50-percent additional spell damage and Luden’s gave her 200 splash damage on spell hit.

“It’s supposed to do 1,667 damage,” Scarra said after showing off his Akali on the board. “Let me show you. I’m positioned perfectly against this comp.”

Akali jumped on the enemy’s backline, did one auto-attack, and got enough mana to trigger her spell. Her shurikens landed and dealt 1,666 damage to five targets in front of her, eliminating all of them at once. As if that wasn’t enough, she finished off the last champion of Scarra’s opponent, Yasuo, with a single hit for 2,124 damage. Scarra couldn’t hold in his laughter after seeing such an absurd wipe.

If you want to try this at home, you’ll need four Needlessly Large Rods to build two Rabadon’s Deathcap and a fifth one to combine with Tear of the Goddess for Luden’s Echo. Remember that it’s a great idea to have the full Sorcerer bonus online as well.

And if you missed it, his Akali only had two stars.