Teamfight Tactics items cheat sheet

Riot’s take on the autobattler genre is now available to play on the Public Beta Environment (PBE). If you want to get stuck into Teamfight Tactics, but you’re none the wiser how the items work, take a good look at this cheat sheet.

There are lots of items, and even if you’re familiar with League of Legends, there’s a good chance you’ll be lost with Teamfight Tactics. This list should give you a better understanding of each of the items, and how they synergize with each other.

B.F Sword

+20 Attack Damage

Builds Into:

B.F. Sword = Infinity Edge: Critical Strike damage is increased by 100 percent.

Recurve Bow = Sword of the Divine: 5 percent chance each second to gain 100 percent crit.

Needlessly Large Rod = Hextech Gunblade: Heal 25 percent of damage dealt.

Tear of the Goddess = Spear of Shojin: After casting an ability, recover 20 percent of remaining maximum Mana per attack.

Chain Vest = Guardian Angel: Revive with 300 HP.

Negatron Cloak = The Bloodthirster: 35 percent Lifesteal.

Giant’s Belt = Stark’s Fervor: Allies around you on combat gain 12.5 percent Attack Speed.

Spatula = Youmuu’s Ghostblade: You are an Assassin.

Recurve Bow

+20 percent Attack Speed

Builds into:

B.F. Sword = Sword of the Divine: 5 percent chance each second to gain 100 percent crit.

Recurve Bow = Rapid Firecannon: Double your attack range. Attacks cannot miss.

Needlessly Large Rod = Guinsoo’s Rageblade: Gain 5 percent stacking AS on hit. Stacks infinitely.

Tear of the Goddess = Stattik Shiv: Every third attack splashes 100 magic damage.

Chain Vest = Phantom Dancer: Dodge all crits.

Negatron Cloak = Cursed Blade: Chance to shrink on hit: removes 1 star.

Giant’s Belt = Titanic Hydra: Attacks deal 10 percent of the wearer’s maximum HP as bonus splash damage.

Spatula = Blade of the Ruined King: You are a Blademaster.

Chain Vest

+20 Armor

Builds Into:

B.F Sword = Guardian Angel: Revive with 300 HP.

Recurve Bow = Phantom Dancer: Dodge all crits.

Needlessly Large Rod = Locket of the Iron Solari: Shield units around you for 200 Health on combat start.

Tear of the Goddess = Frozen Heart: Adjacent enemies attack 20 percent slower.

Chain Vest = Thornmail: Reflect 25 percent of attack damage taken.

Negatron Cloak = Sword Breaker: Attacks have a chance to disarm.

Giant’s Belt = Red Buff: Attacks burn for 2.5 percent max Health. Burned units cannot heal.

Spatula = Knight’s Vow: You are a Knight.

Negatron Cloak

+20 Magic Resist.

Builds Into:

B.F Sword = The Bloodthirster: 35 percent Lifesteal.

Recurve Bow = Cursed Blade: Chance to shrink on hit: removes 1 star.

Needlessly Large Rod = Ionic Spark: Whatever an enemy casts, zap them.

Tear of the Goddess = Hush: High chance to silence on hit.

Chain Vest = Sword Breaker: Attacks have a chance to disarm.

Negatron Cloak = Dragon’s Claw: 83 percent resistance to magic damage.

Giant’s Belt = Zephyr: On combat start, banish an enemy for 5 seconds.

Spatula = Runaan’s Hurricane: Attack 2 extra targets on attack. Extra attacks deal 50 percent damage.

Needlessly Large Rod

+20 percent Spell Damage.

Builds Into:

B.F Sword = Hextech Gunblade: Heal 25 percent of damage dealt.

Recurve Bow = Guinsoo’s Rageblade: Gain stacking AS on hit.

Needlessly Large Rod = Rabadon’s Deathcap: +50 percent AP.

Tear of the Goddess = Luden’s Echo: On spellhit, deal splash damage.

Chain Vest = Locket of the Iron Solari: Shields units around you for 200 Health on combat start.

Negatron Cloak = Ionic Spark: Whatever an enemy casts, zap them.

Giant’s Belt = Morellonomicon: Spells deal burn damage and prevent all healing.

Spatula = Yuumi: You are a Sorcerer.

Tear of the Goddess

+20 starting mana.

Builds Into:

B.F Sword = Spear of Shojin: After casting an ability, recover 20 percent of remaining maximum Mana per attack.

Recurve Bow = Stattik Shiv: Every third attack splashes 100 magic damage.

Needlessly Large Rod = Luden’s Echo: On spellhit, deal splash damage.

Tear of the Goddess = Seraph’s Embrace: Regain 20 mana after each spell cast.

Chain vest = Frozen Heart: Adjacent enemies attack 20 percent slower.

Negatron Cloak = Hush: High chance to silence on hit.

Giant’s Belt = Redemption: On death, heal nearby allies for 1000 Health.

Spatula = Darkin: You are a Demon.

Giant’s Belt

+200 Health.

Builds Into:

B.F Sword = Stark’s Fervor: Allies around you on combat gain 12.5 percent Attack speed.

Recurve Bow = Titanic Hydra: Attacks deal 10 percent of the wearer’s maximum HP as bonus splash damage.

Needlessly Large Rod = Morellonomicon: Spells deal burn damage and prevent all healing.

Tear of the Goddess = Redemption: On death, heals nearby allies for 1000 Health.

Chain Vest = Red Buff: Attacks burn for 2.5 percent max Health. Burned units cannot heal.

Negatron Cloak = Zephyr: On combat start, banish an enemy for 5 seconds.

Giant’s Belt = Warmog’s Armor: Regenerate 5 percent health per second.

Spatula = Frozen Mallet: You are Glacial.

Spatula

Builds Into:

B.F Sword = Youmuu’s Ghostblade: You are an Assassin.

Recurve Bow = Blade of the Ruined King: You are a Blademaster

Needlessly Large Rod = Yummi: You are a Sorcerer.

Tear of the Goddess = Darkin: You are a Demon.

Chain Vest = Knight’s Vow: You are a Knight

Negatron Cloak = Runaan’s Hurricane: Attacks 2 extra targets on attack. Extra attacks deal 50 percent damage.

Giant’s Belt = Frozen Mallet: You are Glacial.

Spatula = Force of Nature: Wearer does not count against the unit cap.

This list was made by League of Legends personality, William “Scarra” Li.