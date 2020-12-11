Ruined King: A League of Legends Story gameplay shown off at The Game Awards 2020

Fans of single-player turn-based RPGs and League of Legends’ should get excited for Ruined King developments despite Riot Forge announcing that Ruined King: A League of Legends Story will be pushed back to a date further within 2021.

The reason there should be some optimism is that Airship Syndicate, the partner company developing Ruined King, was able to show off some gameplay at The Game Show Awards.

As with most turn-based RPGs, the clips show an expansive overworld where you can control your party to try to get a sneak attack on enemies. In addition, The Game Awards trailer also shows off a bit of how the combat itself plays out by having a robust interface that shows allies, enemies, and the order in which combat turns play out.

Fans of the game that are unsure of which console to pick up the Ruined King for current generation consoles have a chance to get a free upgrade. If players purchase Ruined King for Playstation 4 or Xbox One, they can get a free upgrade whenever they do pick up the corresponding consoles of the next generation, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story will launch in 2021 for the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Steam, the Epic Games Store, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.