Rogue Warriors’ WeiYan banned from pro League play until 2022, team hit with 3 million yuan fine

WeiYan was released from the team after matchfixing accusations surfaced against the jungler.

Rogue Warriors’ Wang “WeiYan” Xiang was released from the team three days ago following allegations of matchfixing. Now, following an investigation by the LPL Disciplinary Committee, various punishments were dished out today, including a two-year ban for the former jungler.

The committee’s investigation found that WeiYan “knowingly participated in illegally incentivized activities” that were intended to disrupt the fairness of the league. As a result, he’s been handed a 24-month suspension from all professional League of Legends play, lasting from March 27, 2020 to March 27, 2022.

To clarify, it was not RW that reported their player, it was RW that notified the LPL Discipline Committee that their player was reported.

In addition, it is part of each club team's responsibility to ensure their players and staff follow the rules. RW failed in this respect. — LPL (@lplenglish) March 27, 2020

The LPL will also work with different livestreaming platforms to ensure that WeiYan doesn’t join any League-related streams during his suspension.

That’s not all, though. Rogue Warriors is also receiving a strict penalty because it’s each club team’s responsibility to ensure its players and staff follow the rules. Due to this, the team was issued a severe punishment that included a three million yuan fine.

Ultimately, the LPL committee will continue to investigate the incident and come forward with anything else that pops up. Although situations like this don’t often occur at the highest levels of play, these punishments should deter people from attempting anything similar in the future.

