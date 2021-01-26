RNG extend win streak to 4 games in 2021 LPL Spring Split, take down Victory Five

Royal Never Give up extended their win streak to four games in the 2021 LPL Spring Split after taking down Victory Five in a close-fought three-games series.

Going into this League of Legends series, RNG was slightly favored after their dominance over the past couple of weeks. Xiaohu in particular has been playing really well in the top lane after swapping to it during the offseason. He played three different champions during today’s series in Lucian, Gnar, and Akali. His performance on Akali in the last game earned him his third MVP vote of the split.

.@RNGRoyal takes down V5 with 2-1 and remains unbeaten in 2021 season!



RNG will play against another unbeaten team @TeamWE this Friday! pic.twitter.com/Dpvs5LHP9V — LPL (@lplenglish) January 26, 2021

The first game of the series looked good for V5 in the early stages of the game. The team managed to camp Xiaohu’s Lucian in the top lane, killing him three times by 13 minutes. With all resources focused on shutting down Xiaohu, RNG popped off in other lanes. Once the game got to the teamfight stage, V5 fell to RNG’s superior composition, which they used really well to shutdown V5. As the game went by, RNG kept growing their lead, before finishing the game after taking down the Baron at the 27th minute mark.

Going into the second game, V5 adjusted their tactic and took away power picks from RNG. They played much better and kept securing kill after kill, before growing a gold lead of more than nine thousand gold. With that huge lead, they used their mid-game composition to finish the game and equalize the series.

Screengrab via LPL

After the devastating second game loss, RNG changed their draft and picked up a composition focused on winning the lane without a good frontline. The focus in the early game was on the top lane with Xiaohu’s Akali popping off and securing three kills before the laning phase was over.

He used the champion really well to extend the gold lead his team had by roaming to other lanes and taking down unsuspecting enemies before they realized what happened. With a fed Akali on their team, RNG funneled their resources into controlling the map and securing a clean 32-minute victory.

RNG (4-0) maintain the third place in the 2021 LPL Spring Split standings with this win. They’ll be back on the Rift on Friday, Jan. 29 with an important match-up against the undefeated Team WE. Both teams have been looking unstoppable so far and stand a good chance at taking the other down.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.