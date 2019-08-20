Riot to buff Yasuo, Ryze in League Patch 9.17

Riot Games intends to buff numerous champions, including Yasuo and Ryze, in League Patch 9.17, according to lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter.

Scruffy tweeted earlier today a screenshot of the champions Riot has targeted for buffs, nerfs, and miscellaneous changes. The champions that will receive buffs in 9.17 are Galio, Ryze, Kindred, Yasuo, Kalista, Lucian, Zyra, Leona, and Pantheon in the jungle.

Mark Yetter on Twitter 9.17 Patch Preview: Hitting a few dominant champs and mostly nudging up low performers. Changes should trickle onto PBE and I’ll post an update tomorrow with the specifics.

Aatrox, Akali, and Qiyana will be nerfed, while Kayle, Aurelion Sol, and Neeko will have some sort of change in the patch. Scruffy clarified in a later tweet the changes to Neeko are “small usability improvements” to her passive ability.

The announcement of the buffs, in particular, seem to be unpopular among players. One Twitter user sarcastically replied, “Yep, yeah. Zyra, Yasuo, Leona, Galio and Kalista are really fun to play against, have healthy kits for the game, and should be buffed immediately.”

A Reddit user criticized the Yasuo buff, saying, “[The buff] just means you will see him even less cuz he will be banned a lot more often.” Yasuo has been a heavily banned champion for more than three years now, so a buff, as the user said, will only make the champion appear less often.

Scruffy said he will reveal the details of the champions’ changes tomorrow.