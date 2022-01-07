Riot to allow League players to vote for upcoming skin line in 2022

League fans will have another chance to bring new skins to the game.

League of Legends fans will be able to vote for an upcoming skin line coming to the game this year.

Riot has announced another fan vote in celebration of the beginning of the 2022 ranked season. This year, League players will be able to vote between new additions to either the Infernal, Arclight, or Gothic skin lines.

Right now, 12 champions in League have an Infernal skin, while five have Arclight skins. Orianna is the only champion in the game to have a “Gothic” skin.

Last year, Riot allowed League players to vote between three thematic skin lines: Monster Tamer, Crime City Nightmare, and Debonair 2.0. Because the results of the vote were so close together, Riot ended up releasing skins for both the Crime City Nightmare and Debonair 2.0 skin lines.

If the timeline of last season’s vote for a new set of skins is to serve as an indicator, the results of the poll could be revealed during the first week of February, while the skins themselves could be revealed later in the year. Last year, the Crime City Nightmare skins hit the live servers in August, while the Debonair 2.0 skins were released in November.

Riot has not yet given a timeline for this year’s thematic fan vote, although updates should be expected throughout 2022. A new League ranked season is now live on all servers worldwide.