League fans will get to vote for the next skin thematic and 2021 champion update

During Riot Games’ 2021 season stream today, the company announced that League of Legends fans will be able to vote for one of three skin line themes to be prioritized this year. They’ll also get to once again vote for the next champion to receive a full update.

The three skin themes that will be up for vote are Monster Tamers, Crime City Nightmare, and Debonair 2.0. This isn’t the first time Riot has given players a choice on skins, though. In 2019, Riot held a vote for the next Tristana skin, which was between Sugar Rush Tristana, Galactic Gunner Tristana, and Little Demon Tristana.

Image via Riot Games

Monster Tamers is a Pokémon-inspired skin line where champions harness powerful creatures found across Runeterra to challenge each other in competitions. Crime City Nightmare focuses on a street war brewing in Valoran City, while Debonair 2.0 circles around a story where champions drink powerful elixirs that grant intense abilities.

Players will also have the chance to choose the next champion to get an extensive update. The choices this time around are Shyvana, Nocturne, Udyr, Quinn, and Skarner. Out of the five options, Udyr is the oldest, having been released in 2009.

Udyr has also only received five skins since his release and his kit hasn’t had any big changes since then. Many people believe he’s a prime target for an update because his abilities are basic and outdated.

The last time fans had the chance to vote on a champion update, they had to choose between Dr. Mundo, Fiddlesticks, Nocturne, Shyvana, and Volibear. Volibear won, but since the numbers were so close, Riot decided to also rework Fiddlesticks.

This year already looks like a busy and exciting time for League fans, both on and off Summoner’s Rift.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.