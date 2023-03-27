Riot thinks it may have figured out why LoL randomly lags in some matches

Like virtually every multiplayer game, League of Legends sometimes lags for players, and a Riot Games developer recently revealed a few reasons why it keeps happening.

In a thread on Reddit on March 24, Riot Tony outlined some possible reasons behind random FPS drops in League. He said they could be connected to mice with high framerates, shader settings, and frame capping.

“We’ve recently discovered that mice with very high update frequencies can actually cause the game to slow down,” Tony said. He added that the devs are unsure “why yet” but realized that having a mouse with a higher update rate than your frame rate will bring no benefit whatsoever.

Related: LoL players are sick of the event pass and urge Riot to look at Fortnite for inspiration

“Shaders should all be precompiled,” Tony added. “What you might be seeing is files being loaded mid game. This is bad, and shouldn’t happen, but sometimes it slips through.”

Tony underlined that frame capping could use an update, and the devs are looking into this but don’t have an exact date for it just yet. “End game input will still be limited by frame rate – we’d be better off optimising the bottlenecks there and just relying on a better frame rate,” he said.

Nevertheless, the devs want to fix and patch it wherever they’re able to, and judging by Tony’s recent response, they’re working on it.