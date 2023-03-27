LoL players are sick of the event pass and urge Riot to look at Fortnite for inspiration

The battle pass system in League of Legends has stayed in more or less the same state since it was first released in 2018. But the community is not happy with it and is now suggesting Riot Games takes inspiration from Fortnite to once and for all design a battle pass worth the time and effort.

Seeing that the Faerie Court 2023 event is pretty much one and the same version of the last couple of major events, players put together a post on League’s subreddit on March 26 outlining how the events are now, as a rule, on the low-effort side and are ridden with bugs that vary from not giving you the correct experience to not getting the orbs that come with the event.

As a solution, League players propose Riot takes inspiration from Epic Games’ Fortnite battle pass as “it gives you MORE of the premium currency than what you spent, and is filled to the brim with exclusive content.”

In a nutshell, battle passes in Fortnite are obtained once per season, have more cosmetics than you can wrap your head around, and can be purchased with battle stars—a currency earned by playing the game. Unlike League, Fortnite battle passes continuously get additional skins and cosmetics during the season and you’ll never run out of skins you want.

That being said, players aren’t optimistic we’ll see a Fortnite-like battle pass because League as a game doesn’t have much competition and is, alongside Dota 2, the only MOBA game in the market. But there’s still hope Riot will learn from its mistakes and give players the battle pass they deserve.