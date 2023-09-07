Riot targets solo queue as 3 broken LoL champions take a hit in Patch 13.18

Riot Games has targeted a bunch of champions with buffs and nerfs in League of Legends‘ upcoming Patch 13.18. But, three nerfs specifically are targeted at overpowered solo queue champions.

Jarvan IV, Tryndamere, and Kayn are all targeted by Riot due to their solo queue prowess. Lead champion designer for League, Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, revealed the nerfs and the reasons behind them on Twitter on Sept. 7.

The smallest changes, in theory, will be made to Kayn, who will only have his Red form tweaked. Passive healing will be tuned down to 25 percent on all levels, with his ultimate AD ratio also weakened. Riot believes Red Kayn has been too overpowered in solo queue, and anyone who has run into him in their games should be very well aware of it.

Another jungler that’s too strong for today’s meta is Jarvan IV, who currently has the highest win rate in Plat+ ranks in terms of junglers with 53.11 percent, according to U.GG. In Patch 13.18, he will be altered will lower passive and health damage, down to six percent. “We think his damage is over the line, given how durable he is and how many more casts he gets,” Phroxzon explained.

Both Barbarian and the Prince are getting nerfed, at long last. Images via Riot Games. Remixed by Dot Esports

Last but not least, we have Tryndamere, who’s been dominating solo queue the most, and therefore, will be getting slammed with the hammer the hardest. Leung-Harrison admitted “Tryndamere is OP right now, so all the frustrating things he does are amplified.” The upcoming nerfs to him will keep his label as frustrating champion to play against, but, Riot hopes it will be “less so, when he’s not also overpowered.”

In the previous patches, Tryndamere received buffs to his attack range, which were a major advantage. In 13.18, the developers are lowering his base AD and health per level so he doesn’t scale that well and has a bit less sustain throughout the game. This should force him to use ultimate much quicker, shortening his prowess on the battlefield.

At the time of writing, Tryndamere is the best mid laner with a 53.14 percent win rate in Plat+, according to U.GG.

In other news, Riot is also implementing a set of bizarre buffs across the board and tuning down some other champions and items in pro play. Patch 13.18 itself should be released next Wednesday, Sept. 13.

