Riot reportedly adding another international LoL event in 2025

After over a decade of two international events highlighting the professional League of Legends circuit, Riot Games might be adding a new tournament to test the best teams in the world.

Riot is reportedly adding a third major international event to League‘s competitive circuit in 2025, hosted between the Winter Split and the Spring Split, according to esports journalist Alejandro Gomis. The location, format, and name of the tournament have not been revealed yet, but one team per major region will reportedly be invited to this event. It isn’t known if minor region teams will be invited to this event, but it is “likely” that they will attend as well.

Sources: Riot Games plans to host a 3rd League of Legends International tournament in 2025.



This new tournament will take place between the Winter and the Spring Split.



Read on @Sheep_Esports ⬇️https://t.co/hGuY4ohfGp — Alejandro Gomis (@anonimotum) April 23, 2024

Since this unnamed event will reportedly be taking place between the first two splits of the year, fans could finally get the chance to watch cross-regional play as early as March 2025. This does, however, suggest that the remainder of the competitive calendar will push back to accommodate for the new event, meaning that the Mid-Season Invitational would likely take place later, along with the start dates for most regions around the world.

A new event could also mean major shifts in format across the globe due to a necessary path to qualification for this event. Other leagues, such as the LCS, LCK, and LPL, might need to adopt a three-split format, in order to accommodate for the new event and the clear scheduling conflict that it will have with a traditional Spring-Summer format.

There have already been big changes in format happening around the world, such as the LEC swapping to a three-split format for 2023 and the LCS finally switching back to best-of-three‘s for regular season action for the 2024 Summer Split. We could also see significant moves for the rest of the major regions as the year moves forward, but no news has surfaced just yet.

Thankfully, Riot confirmed that this coming June, there will be an update on the competitive schedule for 2025, so fans may only have to wait until the summer for confirmation on this new event.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.

