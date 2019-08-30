Riot releases new TFT Beta Pass mission to compensate for outage

Riot Games is offering a new weekly mission worth 250 experience points for Teamfight Tactics players to compensate for a mission outage after Patch 9.17’s release earlier in the week.

The new mission requires players to simply play one game of TFT. Upon completing the match, regardless of results, they’ll receive 250 points toward their Beta Pass level progression.

Riot Games Support on Twitter 📢[TFT] We ran into an issue after patch 9.17 that made it impossible to gain progress in Ranked and your Beta Pass. This outage is on us, so we created a mission that will award 250 Beta Pass points. for the progress lost.

Patch 9.17 released earlier in the week but was followed by an outage that made it impossible for players to gain progress in both TFT’s ranked mode and Beta Pass. The patch introduced the tier-five Dragon Guardian Pantheon as TFT’s latest champion in addition to the usual quality of life changes and balance updates.

Related: Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.17: Full notes and updates

TFT’s Beta Pass V.2 released just over two weeks ago. Players need 6,800 experience points to earn all of the rewards offered, but they’ll be able to earn a max of 9,280 experience over the pass’s eight-week duration. For each day they log in, players will receive 70 experience from the Orb of Enlightenment. Those who complete five matches in the same day will earn an additional 10 experience per match.

Players can also complete weekly missions to earn experience, although missions vary in difficulty. Two missions are designed to be completed in a single session, while two others will be based on completing a specified number of missions. The two remaining missions will be a bit more difficult and are designed to challenge players’ understanding of TFT rules or strategy.