Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.17: Full notes and updates

Two weeks after the release of Hextech champions in Teamfight Tactics, Riot Games is slowing down the already massive pool of champions by introducing a new Dragon/Guardian, Pantheon.

Pantheon’s release in TFT coincides with the changes made to him in League of Legends a few weeks ago. It looks like Riot Games is trying to add its reworked champions into TFT moving forward.

In addition to the introduction of Pantheon, some quality of life changes have been made to TFT in today’s patch. A few bug fixes have been addressed, too.

Here are the full patch notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.17.

New champion

Pantheon

Cost: Five Gold

Origin: Dragon

Class: Guardian

Grand Starfall: Pantheon leaps in the air, crashing down toward the farthest enemy, stunning them for 4/6/8 seconds. Enemies in Pantheon’s path take 15 percent/30 percent/45 percent of their Maximum Health as Magic Damage. They then burn for an additional 20% of their Maximum Health as True Damage over 10 seconds. Applies Grievous Wounds. Note: the in-game tooltip is lagging behind and will be updated to reflect this in patch 9.18.

Systems

The first carousel now has all two-cost units.

Ghost armies now benefit from Trait bonuses.

Attack Speed cap has been increased from 2.5 to 5.0.

Tooltips have been updated to be more clear and numbers scale with Ability Power.

Traits

Assassin Reworked to add a bit more consistency. Increased the delay before Assassins jump so they can access the backline more often. (3) Trait Bonus: 125 percent Crit Damage changed to 75 percent Crit Damage and 10 percent Crit Chance (6) Trait Bonus: 350 percent Crit Damage changed to 150 percent Crit Damage and 25 percent Crit Chance

Hextech Item disable duration: Eight seconds lowered to seven seconds

Noble Tapping down their power a little bit. Armor and Magic Resist: 60 lowered to 50 Healing: 35 lowered to 25

Ranger Making Rangers more consistent. Double Attack Speed chance: 25 percent/65 percent changed to 30 percent/70 percent

Shapeshifter Riot is making it a little easier for Shapeshifters to transform. Nidalee Total Mana: 100 lowered to 85 Jayce Armor: Increased from 30 to 35 Jayce will now transform at max mana, even if there’s no one in range to knock away. Shyvana Total Mana: 100 lowered to 85 Gnar Total Mana: 125 lowered to 100

Yordle Sticking with a consistency theme here. Dodge chance: 30 percent/55 percent changed to 35 percent/60 percent



Champions

Graves Adjusted his interaction with Rapidfire Cannon. He maintains the range bonus but it now narrows his bullet spread, like a shotgun choke.

Warwick Health: Increased from 600 to 650

Lissandra Health: Increased from 450 to 500 Starting Mana/Total Mana: 50/125 changed to 0/85 Ability Damage: 150/275/400 changed to 175/325/475

Lucian Relentless Pursuit’s second shot now scales with Lucian’s attack speed.

Gangplank Ability Damage: 200/325/450 changed to 150/250/350

Leona Stun Duration: 5/8/11 seconds changed to 5/7/9 seconds



Healing changes

Healing effects were tuned around Grievous Wounds, completely turning them off.

Grievous Wounds Healing Reduction: Lowered from 100 percent to 80 percent

The Bloodthirster Healing: Lowered from 50 percent of damage to 40 percent of damage

Hextech Gunblade Healing: Lowered from 33 percent of damage to 25 percent of damage

Swain Demonflare Healing: 50/90/130 changed to 40/70/100

Redemption Healing: Lowered from 1,500 to 1,200

Bug fixes

Hextech: Fixed a disabled Infinity Edge losing more crit damage than it should.

Hextech: Fixed a disabled Ionic Spark not re-enabling its effect.

Hextech: Fixed a disabled Zeke Herald not re-enabling its effect.

Hextech: Fixed disabled Locket of the Iron Solari not re-enabling its effect.

Improved Shyvana’s ability logic. She now looks for spots to jump to that are far away from her target.

Fixed Rek’Sai not properly knocking up her target at longer distances.

Fixed Warwick spawning a new Warwick if he dies mid-leap.

Fixed Warwick’s Ability Damage scaling with his bonus Attack Damage.

Ahri will no longer cast her ability at an enemy not in range.

Lucian now correctly triggers launch attack effects (Statikk Shiv, Runaan’s Hurricane) on his first auto after his dash.

Fixed Luden’s not triggering if the target of the spell died.

Fixed Vi ult sometimes chain hitting the same enemy.

Little Legends that get inside the initial shared draft barrier before it comes down are now booted out.

Miscellaneous