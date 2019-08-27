Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.17: Full notes and updates

Two weeks after the release of Hextech champions in Teamfight Tactics, Riot Games is slowing down the already massive pool of champions by introducing a new Dragon/Guardian, Pantheon.
Pantheon’s release in TFT coincides with the changes made to him in League of Legends a few weeks ago. It looks like Riot Games is trying to add its reworked champions into TFT moving forward.
In addition to the introduction of Pantheon, some quality of life changes have been made to TFT in today’s patch. A few bug fixes have been addressed, too.
Here are the full patch notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.17.
New champion
Pantheon
- Cost: Five Gold
- Origin: Dragon
- Class: Guardian
- Grand Starfall: Pantheon leaps in the air, crashing down toward the farthest enemy, stunning them for 4/6/8 seconds. Enemies in Pantheon’s path take 15 percent/30 percent/45 percent of their Maximum Health as Magic Damage. They then burn for an additional 20% of their Maximum Health as True Damage over 10 seconds. Applies Grievous Wounds. Note: the in-game tooltip is lagging behind and will be updated to reflect this in patch 9.18.
Systems
- The first carousel now has all two-cost units.
- Ghost armies now benefit from Trait bonuses.
- Attack Speed cap has been increased from 2.5 to 5.0.
- Tooltips have been updated to be more clear and numbers scale with Ability Power.
Traits
- Assassin
- Reworked to add a bit more consistency.
- Increased the delay before Assassins jump so they can access the backline more often.
- (3) Trait Bonus: 125 percent Crit Damage changed to 75 percent Crit Damage and 10 percent Crit Chance
- (6) Trait Bonus: 350 percent Crit Damage changed to 150 percent Crit Damage and 25 percent Crit Chance
- Reworked to add a bit more consistency.
- Hextech
- Item disable duration: Eight seconds lowered to seven seconds
- Noble
- Tapping down their power a little bit.
- Armor and Magic Resist: 60 lowered to 50
- Healing: 35 lowered to 25
- Tapping down their power a little bit.
- Ranger
- Making Rangers more consistent.
- Double Attack Speed chance: 25 percent/65 percent changed to 30 percent/70 percent
- Making Rangers more consistent.
- Shapeshifter
- Riot is making it a little easier for Shapeshifters to transform.
- Nidalee Total Mana: 100 lowered to 85
- Jayce Armor: Increased from 30 to 35
- Jayce will now transform at max mana, even if there’s no one in range to knock away.
- Shyvana Total Mana: 100 lowered to 85
- Gnar Total Mana: 125 lowered to 100
- Riot is making it a little easier for Shapeshifters to transform.
- Yordle
- Sticking with a consistency theme here.
- Dodge chance: 30 percent/55 percent changed to 35 percent/60 percent
- Sticking with a consistency theme here.
Champions
- Graves
- Adjusted his interaction with Rapidfire Cannon. He maintains the range bonus but it now narrows his bullet spread, like a shotgun choke.
- Warwick
- Health: Increased from 600 to 650
- Lissandra
- Health: Increased from 450 to 500
- Starting Mana/Total Mana: 50/125 changed to 0/85
- Ability Damage: 150/275/400 changed to 175/325/475
- Lucian
- Relentless Pursuit’s second shot now scales with Lucian’s attack speed.
- Gangplank
- Ability Damage: 200/325/450 changed to 150/250/350
- Leona
- Stun Duration: 5/8/11 seconds changed to 5/7/9 seconds
Healing changes
Healing effects were tuned around Grievous Wounds, completely turning them off.
- Grievous Wounds Healing Reduction: Lowered from 100 percent to 80 percent
- The Bloodthirster Healing: Lowered from 50 percent of damage to 40 percent of damage
- Hextech Gunblade Healing: Lowered from 33 percent of damage to 25 percent of damage
- Swain Demonflare Healing: 50/90/130 changed to 40/70/100
- Redemption Healing: Lowered from 1,500 to 1,200
Bug fixes
- Hextech: Fixed a disabled Infinity Edge losing more crit damage than it should.
- Hextech: Fixed a disabled Ionic Spark not re-enabling its effect.
- Hextech: Fixed a disabled Zeke Herald not re-enabling its effect.
- Hextech: Fixed disabled Locket of the Iron Solari not re-enabling its effect.
- Improved Shyvana’s ability logic. She now looks for spots to jump to that are far away from her target.
- Fixed Rek’Sai not properly knocking up her target at longer distances.
- Fixed Warwick spawning a new Warwick if he dies mid-leap.
- Fixed Warwick’s Ability Damage scaling with his bonus Attack Damage.
- Ahri will no longer cast her ability at an enemy not in range.
- Lucian now correctly triggers launch attack effects (Statikk Shiv, Runaan’s Hurricane) on his first auto after his dash.
- Fixed Luden’s not triggering if the target of the spell died.
- Fixed Vi ult sometimes chain hitting the same enemy.
- Little Legends that get inside the initial shared draft barrier before it comes down are now booted out.
Miscellaneous
- Updated Dragon and Elder Dragon fireball VFX.
- You can now mute player emotes and pings through the scoreboard.
- Added new visual effects to show off your win streak on the scoreboard.