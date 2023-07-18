Riot releases full schedule for 2023 LCS Championship

Only one week remains until the 2023 LCS Summer Split reaches the postseason, with multiple North American League of Legends teams still battling at the top of the regular season standings. As we wind down the final three days of the split, Riot Games finally shared the schedule for the upcoming LCS Championship today.

Starting on Thursday, July 27, the playoffs will kick off with the third and sixth seeds facing off in a best-of-five series, while the fourth and fifth seeds will follow suit on the next day. A whole week will pass before the seventh seed faces off against the loser of the first match, while the loser of the second match will take on the eighth seed in the lower bracket.

The road to Worlds continues for the LCS. Screengrab via Fandom

Supporters won’t get to see the top two seeds in action until Aug. 5 and 6, when they take on the winners of the first two matches of the postseason. This also means that the first and second seeds will have two weeks to rest and prepare for their opponents, while the others will be playing almost non-stop from the end of regular season competition.

The rest of the playoff bracket will kick off on Thursday, Aug. 10, with the final showdown between the winner of the upper bracket and lower bracket taking place on Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey to crown a new king of the LCS.

The top three LCS teams will qualify for the 2023 World Championship in South Korea, while the fourth-best team will have to fight the fourth-best team from Europe to earn a spot at the play-in stage.

Here is the full schedule.

2023 LCS Championship complete schedule

Playoffs week one

Match one – Thursday, July 27: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed

Match two – Friday, July 28: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed

Playoffs week two

Match three – Thursday, Aug. 3: No. 7 seed vs. loser of match one

Match four – Friday, Aug. 4: No. 8 seed vs. loser of match two

Match five – Saturday, Aug. 5: No. 1 or No. 2 seed vs. winner of match two

Match six – Sunday, Aug. 6: No. 1 or No. 2 seed vs. winner of match one

Playoffs week three

Match seven – Thursday, Aug. 10: winner of match four vs. loser of match five

Match eight – Friday, Aug. 11: winner of match three vs. loser of match six

Match nine – Saturday, Aug. 12: winner of match six vs. winner of match five

Match 10 – Sunday, Aug. 13: winner of match eight vs. winner of match seven

LCS Championship weekend

Day one – Saturday, Aug. 19

Day two – Sunday, Aug. 20

