Riot previews focus for League Patch 11.2 and beyond, including tank Mythics, support items, and healing

Several "sad" champs, like Soraka, Senna, and Shyvana, may also get buffed.

With the 2021 League of Legends season underway, Riot’s already looking at tweaks for future patches.

Gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined the focus for upcoming patches today, which includes an assortment of item and champion balance changes. Scruffy also explained that the devs will continue to evaluate changes they’ve already made, like burst from items and keeping roles balanced.

With 11.1 shipped, I wanted to update you all on what we're looking into next.



Some of this will be in 11.2, but we expect that a bunch of this will take a few more weeks to get right.



Follow up after this huge preseason is step by step, knock one down and go to the next one. pic.twitter.com/hx1zWWFwL3 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) January 7, 2021

“Some of this will be in 11.2, but we expect that a bunch of this will take a few more weeks to get right,” Scruffy said. “Follow up after this huge preseason is step by step, knock one down and go to the next one.”

Tank Mythics and support gear are among the ticket items for upcoming patches. Riot wants to give more variety to both classes, likely opening up more build paths and satisfaction. Essence Reaver, and the champs that “used to rely on it,” is also in the conversation.

And even after all the healing adjustments that the preseason patch introduced, Riot still has more work to do. Ravenous Hunter, a rune that gives players stacks of omnivamp, may be on the chopping block. These changes may also include nerfs to Aatrox and Olaf’s healing amplification from their ability kits.

Scruffy also laid out several “sad” champs that are going to get some love, including Shaco, Senna, Shyvana, Singed, Veigar, Dr. Mundo, and Soraka.

Though Scruffy didn’t get into the specifics, players will likely see a lot of these changes made in Patch 11.2. But these tweaks are also liable to change before hitting the live servers.

League’s Patch 11.1 went live yesterday. The 2021 ranked season kicks off tomorrow at 6am CT in NA.

