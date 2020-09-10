Riot plans to shut down League’s in-client Clubs at the end of 2020

After sitting in the League of Legends client for a few years, Riot Games has made the decision to remove Clubs from the game “in the near future.”

In a recent blog post, Riot explained various reasons why it’s removing Clubs from League, including the rise and evolution of community tools. League‘s Clubs feature will never be able to become a community tool that can beat out Discord, for example.

We're sunsetting Clubs on the League Client and League+ mobile app.



Learn more 👇 https://t.co/1R0Ypi7lzI pic.twitter.com/2tGjUTnc70 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) September 10, 2020

Another key factor that influenced Riot’s decision was that the technology that Clubs was built on isn’t being supported as well anymore. As a result, it’s seen many bugs and issues pop up. Riot would have to rebuild the Clubs feature, which might not be the best place to put its efforts at the moment.

“The technology that Clubs was built on was a mix of internally developed systems and third-party software that was really exciting at the time,” Riot said. “Unfortunately, the external components of it are no longer fully supported by its original developer and as a result, it has begun to do what all technology does over time—degrade.”

Riot also explained that the teams want to focus on things that can “provide a truly great experience” for the League and TFT player bases. This is why the developers have shifted their focus on more important tasks, like a new item system on Summoner’s Rift and improving the game’s client.

Although this might be a sad day for anyone who’s used Clubs to connect and play with people, not everything will be lost. Riot announced that it will be partnering with Discord to ease the transition away from Clubs by making it “super easy for you to create a Discord server, share it with your Clubmates and continue playing League together.”

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.