Mythic items coming to League of Legends in season 11

Riot Games unveiled its plans for item changes in season 11 of League of Legends today in a video detailing 2021 preseason alterations. Among these changes is the introduction of a new class of items known as “Mythic items,” a completely new concept to the game.

Mythic items are “the cornerstone of your builds, with big effects that define your playstyle from game to game,” according to a video created by Riot detailing the item changes for 2021. They have the unique effect of adding bonus statistics to your other items, a mechanic previously only seen in Ornn’s Living Forge and Masterwork items. Only one Mythic item is able to be bought at a time and the items are designed with specific roles in mind.

So far, Riot has only revealed Mythic items for marksmen. Here are the Mythic items that we know about right now.

Crimson Shieldbow

Screengrab via League of Legends

Behemoth Slayer

Screengrab via League of Legends

Galeforce

Screengrab via League of Legends

The general theme of these items seems to be combating the typical weaknesses of marksmen characters, such as their lack of defensive statistics, mobility issues, and difficulty in killing tanks with the current state of critical strike items. The powerful effects of these Mythic items are reflected in their price point, which will make them some of the most expensive items in the game.

This is just one of many changes that Riot is implementing as part of a complete overhaul to the shop system. These items should be hitting the PBE within the next few weeks for an “extended testing period.” Riot also plans to release a more in-depth written piece covering item changes soon.

