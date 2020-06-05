Riot Games is looking to right the wrongs of Volibear’s recent rework and give the thundergod some love in the next League of Legends patch.

Since Volibear’s rework, he’s fallen down to the standings, descending to the bottom of the tables. He initially had a devastating 39-percent win rate in the top and jungle roles, but after a micropatch earlier this week, he’s seen improvement. The buffs don’t end there, however, according to Riot.

Riot champion designer Nathan “Lutz” Lutzburg laid out even more changes coming to the game’s upcoming patch. Volibear is still “lagging behind” in the top lane and “struggling to succeed in all roles in higher MRRs,” he said. “This is why we’re specifically targeting top lane and skilled play with our buffs for 10.12.”

Riot is targeting Volibear’s stats in the next patch and buffing both his Thundering Smash (Q) ability and his ultimate. The devs are also looking to fix a number of bugs that have been plaguing the champion along with quality of life changes. The results should get Volibear closer to a “healthy, sustainable spot for long term balance,” according to Lutz.

In Patch 10.12, Volibear’s mana per level is set to be increased from 40 to 50 and his health per level from 85 to 90. His Q’s empowered attack will no longer be able to be interrupted once it’s been initiated and it’ll scale its timing with attack speed. His ultimate’s tower disable duration will be changed from 2/4/6 seconds to 3/4/5 seconds, its damage sweet spot radius will go up from 250 to 300, and its damage will be increased from 250/475/700 to 300/500/700.

In terms of bug fixes, Volibear will no longer automatically attack a target after landing his ultimate and he’ll hum less frequently during his idle animation. He’ll also continue to attack his target after casting W on them and his Q reset will no longer fail if quickly recast after being interrupted.

League’s Patch 10.12 is set to go live on Wednesday, June 10.