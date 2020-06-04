It looks like Riot may have done a botched job of Volibear’s grand rework.

The great big white bear fell to a 39 percent win rate in the latest League of Legends patch, descending to the very bottom of the tables in both the top and jungle positions.

Volibear’s new kit has proven to be underwhelming on Summoner’s Rift, with his unreliable skillset and his neither here-nor-there stats, resulting in a mess of a champion. Even Vayne has more base health than Volibear at level 18. It doesn’t make sense.

But it’s early days for Volibear, and he’s not dead in the water just yet. Riot pushed a couple of buffs in a micropatch on Tuesday, June 2, targeting his Thundering Smash (Q) speed, increasing it from 10 to 30 to 15 to 35 percent, and his Sky Splitter (E) bonus damage up from 60 to 180 (plus seven to 13 percent of target’s max health), to 80 to 200 (plus 11 to 15 percent of target’s max health).

The goal was to increase Volibear’s baseline power across all roles, but it remains to be seen if this will affect his standings in solo queue.

Before Volibear was reworked, he acted as a niche jungler, that could run rampant among the lower ranks. In Patch 10.10, he had a 52 percent win rate. His outdated kit though was no match up against League’s recently released champions, and he fell short in diamond and above.

Riot may now look to buff Volibear even more, leading up to Patch 10.12.