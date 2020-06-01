Despite being a thundergod, Volibear has been looking like a mere mortal on the Rift. But Riot hopes to change that.

League of Legends lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter shared the specifics on Volibear’s hotfix buff, which goes live today. To make up for the bear’s underwhelming debut, Voli’s Q and E are being buffed in the micropatch.

Patch Preview for 10.12:

-Systems changes across the map, runes, and summoners

-Includes a volibear hotfix buff



More changelists coming tomorrow and iterations as we finalize. pic.twitter.com/WDKJJ23HZj — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) June 1, 2020

The movement speed on Thundering Smash (Q) is being changed from 10 to 30 to 15 to 35 percent. And Sky Splitter (E) will have its bonus damage buffed to 80 to 200 (plus 11 to 15 percent of target’s max health), up from its previous 60 to 180 (plus seven to 13 percent of target’s max health).

League champion designer explained that the goal for these Volibear buffs is to “increase satisfaction and baseline power for all roles.” This push should improve Volibear’s ganking potential, as well as his ability to duel in a solo lane.

It’s unclear when the micropatch will hit the live servers. But Volibear fans should be able to tear up the competition soon.