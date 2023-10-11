Riot might be hinting at new LoL skin line with Worlds 2023 teaser trailer Easter eggs

It might be the beginning of Worlds season for League of Legends fans, but it looks like Riot Games is cooking something up that could lead to an exciting end of the year.

In a new event explainer video, popular esports caster Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines is tasked with breaking down everything that will be happening during the next two months while Worlds rages on, including the return of Nexus Blitz, the debut of League‘s new Coven skins, Jax’s visual rework, and Worlds-themed event passes.

At Worlds, you gotta be ready for anything…



Join Captain Flowers for a rundown of the Worlds 2023 event. pic.twitter.com/qco47YBEzj — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) October 11, 2023

There was, however, a small teaser at the end of the video that featured several images that flashed across the screen for a few moments, with a voice saying, “Huh, what is that?” The screen seemed to be hacked by an unknown party, with warnings telling fans that they are “being watched by remotely monitored cameras.”

Another screen showed a restricted access notice, along with a mysterious icon that had not been seen before in any Riot Games content. Afterward, the following screen had “The World Is Ours” in bold text, with a logo of a head silhouette and a crosshair where the person’s eye would be.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

It was also the second instance of a crosshair over an eye in the section. The “hacked” section of the video ended with a misshapen heart logo before the footage returned to the normal Worlds graphics package.

There is great speculation that this could be teasing a new skin line that will release during or after Worlds, based on a new music group that will debut during the event. For example, rumors began swirling around the K-pop community when popular boy band ATEEZ was seen visiting Riot’s L.A. headquarters earlier this summer.

A new skin line, a new music group? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some people believed that ATEEZ would be the Worlds anthem artist, but that was quickly debunked with the release of the official anthem featuring popular girl group NewJeans. There is, however, still a chance that ATEEZ could be featured later on in a skin release. To add fuel to the fire, the group has also been releasing EPs titled The World, meaning that the one frame in Riot’s video could be a direct reference to their work.

Fans will have to wait for any official news as the month moves forward, with Worlds continuing until Nov. 19.

