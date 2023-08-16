Speculation swirls around ATEEZ as possible LoL Worlds 2023 anthem artist

With only a couple of months left until the start of the 2023 League of Legends World Championship, fans from around the world are already wondering who could be the artist for the tournament’s highly-anticipated anthem. There are, for example, already a ton of rumors and speculation flaring up around one popular K-pop group that could make its LoL Esports debut.

Popular South Korean boy group ATEEZ was recently seen posting on social media about League content, including their recent visit to the Riot Games headquarters in Los Angeles, California on Aug. 15. Although they didn’t give a reason for their visit to the offices, many fans have already begun to wonder whether this is a hint towards a possible collaboration between the two parties.

Worlds will be held in South Korea for the first time since 2018, and most LoL Esports enthusiasts know that this was where Riot debuted its popular virtual K-pop girl group, K/DA, for the first time. Since then, K/DA has become a global phenomenon with millions of streams and views, including a whopping 562 million views on their hit single, POP/STARS.

Related: New K/DA track on Spotify was not released by the popular band, Riot confirms

It would make perfect sense for Riot to debut another K-pop group in the tournament’s triumphant return to the country, and would be one of the biggest releases of the year for the company by far. K/DA’s rapid rise to stardom elevated them far past the esports stage, and easily into the music fandom as non-LoL players became fans of the group due to the quality of the music.

Ever since K/DA debuted, however, supporters wondered if Riot would ever create a boy group for future musical endeavors. ATEEZ could be the perfect representation for Riot’s music department, since they are one of the biggest names in the industry today. There are also eight members in the group, which means that fans could expect eight different champions to be represented on the Summoner’s Rift.

Multiple ATEEZ members also confirmed that they play League, which further suggests that they’d be ready to collab on a musical piece and possible performance with Riot when the opening ceremony takes place this coming October.

About the author