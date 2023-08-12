New K/DA track on Spotify was not released by the popular band, Riot confirms 

A new K/DA track appeared overnight on the popular music streaming platform Spotify, exciting fans who immediately believed the group was gearing up for a return ahead of the upcoming League of Legends World Championships in South Korea. Unfortunately, it appears those dreams have been shattered.

On Aug. 11 on Spotify, the song “Ambiance” was listed under K/DA’s new single releases in collaboration with the band food house, a duo formed by artists Gupi and Fraxiom. Unfortunately for fans of the band, the release doesn’t signal a comeback of the League-based group as Riot Games has moved to take down the wrongly attributed song on Spotify.

The shadow-drop of a new music track under the K/DA name could have mentioned the band’s return to the stage, but after questioning the legitimacy of the release, Dot Esports confirmed with Riot Games that the song was not released by their popular virtual band.

How did this end up on K/DA’s page? Screenshot via Spotify

The musical teaser was less than two minutes long—but still enough to make fans from all over the globe hope for a new K/DA album for the end of the year. However, the track’s lack of any familiar voices that the League community would easily recognize made it hard for anyone to say for certain whether this could be the start of a new K/DA era or just a poor imitation.

And while it could be said K/DA has the potential to take over any music genre, their collective music pieces have always been more on the pop or hip-hop side of the music. But this is not the only discrepancy fans can notice in this release. The absence of every artist who would have worked on the track is evident if compared to the extensive list of names in any other K/DA song.

Furthermore, there is one detail that was the decisive clue pointing at the track being just an imitation of the band’s comeback: the absence of any Riot trademark listed under the track. That was for the right reason in the end, as the publisher confirmed that the song should not be attributed to them or their band.

Related: ‘Constantly disappointed’: Educational LoL streamer xFSN explains why he’s quitting the game

On the platform on which the track was released, Spotify, all League songs are trademarked by Riot Games, even those sung by other world-renowned artists—with probably the only exception being a few World Championship anthems like “Warriors” and “Star Walkin”.

Many fans had hoped—and still do—to see K/DA back on the League World Champions stage this year, especially with the competition being held in Seoul, Korea, as it is known Riot is inclined to collaborate with local partners for its esports anthems. But with Riot officially working along with Spotify to take down the newly added track to the band’s discography, fans will have to keep asking for more from K/DA. But after all, we know they got it and never runnin’ low.

K/DA has been blending the realms of music and gaming since its debut in 2018 with the single POP/STARS and later in 2020 with the album ALL OUT. Riot’s music department infused its virtual bands like K/DA and Pentakill with an innovative approach that blurs the line between virtual and reality, captivating both gamers and music enthusiasts worldwide—and it could do it again in the future.

About the author