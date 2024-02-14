Riot is making several quality-of-life changes to Smolder in LoL Patch 14.4

As expected, Smolder has been immensely popular after he released in Patch 14.2, but his win rate is far from satisfying. Riot Games is introducing a number of quality-of-life changes to the champion in Patch 14.4 that could potentially solve the Fiery Fledgling’s problems.

Recommended Videos

The preview for Patch 14.4 dropped on Feb. 14 from Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison. The lead gameplay designer for League of Legends outlined Smolder’s upcoming tweaks. The patch will nerf the champion’s W in the early game, as well as tweaking his Q. Smolder’s ultimate will be buffed, so the Patch will be neither a buff nor a nerf for Smolder.

Smolder’s Super Scorcher Breath (Q) is arguably his main source of damage throughout the game, with the ability evolving as he gains more stacks. After the patch, it will send out fewer fireballs at 125 stacks, though they will deal more damage. Additionally, Smolder will receive a stack if his target dies while the missile is still in flight.

The little Drake is about to receive some tweaks. Image via Riot Games

The Fiery Fledgling’s Achooo! ability (W) is set to receive the most changes. While its cooldown will be longer in the early levels, it will be shorter at max level. The same will apply to its damage: It’ll deal less damage early, but will be more powerful in the late-game.

Last but not least, Smolder’s ultimate will cast even if the champion dies during the cast time, which is a massive buff, especially in scenarios against lots of mages and assassins.

At the time of writing, the Fiery Fledgling is far from the best AD Carry in the mix. Across numerous ranks, he’s below the 50 percent win rate bar, according to U.GG. That’s besides the AP Spear of Shojin build, which boasts win rates above 60 percent. But, Riot is “continuing to monitor” it, so this could change soon.

LoL Patch 14.4 is expected to release on Thursday, Feb. 22.