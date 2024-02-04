Category:
League of Legends

LoL devs already discussing Smolder changes after less-than-stellar launch win rate

A slight buff for the Fiery Fledgling might be in order.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Feb 4, 2024 01:52 am
Smolder, surrounded by yellow flame and standing on a small stone in League of Legends.
Image via Riot Games

Smolder’s entry into Summoner’s Rift this week is one of League of Legends’ most popular ever according to Riot Games devs, but despite a marked leap in win rate after day one, it’s possible we may be seeing changes for the Fiery Fledgling sooner than expected.

League lead gameplay designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison shared his and the team’s thoughts about Smolder’s release in a Feb. 3 post on X (formerly Twitter) which included a poll asking fans where they felt Smolder had landed in terms of power. Over 27,000 responses were recorded, with 35 percent of players feeling the baby dragon was “balanced”—but votes were spread somewhat evenly between “weak” and “strong.”

Smolder's base splash art in League of Legends.
The Fiery Fledgling has struggled to notch many wins early on. Image via Riot Games

Phroxon noted that, despite a very low win rate, the champion was one of the most popular released in recent history. “He’s sporting a massive 28 percent pick rate in regular play: it’s pretty fire to be more popular than Ezreal!” Phroxzon said. Smolder currently holds a 44.02 percent win rate according to stats site U.GG, which isn’t too uncommon for a new champion.

What is uncommon, according to Phroxzon, is how quickly players have improved with Smolder. “Smolder has one of the largest jumps in win rate from day one to day two in Masters+ play we’ve seen in quite a while,” he said. Nevertheless, the League team is already weighing up changes for the Fiery Fledgling.

Phroxzon wouldn’t confirm anything just yet, but options ranging from applying a partial reset of his spell kit to the ratio of Smolder’s R, MMOOOMMMM!, have been considered. Phroxzon was also looking into balancing between Smolder’s effectiveness in the mid lane versus the bot lane. He was intended to be played as marksman ADC, but many players have given the baby dragon a run in the mid lane, with little success so far.

Also in Phroxzon’s sights is the possibility Smolder’s Q, Super Scorcher Breath, should give stacks of Dragon Practice while the projectile is in the air when the target dies, as well as a more proactive use of his E, Flap, Flap, Flap, during the mid-game. One such way to do this may be to reduce its cooldown at later levels, although again this is purely speculation at this point.

We’ll have to see what Phroxzon and the League dev team plan as the week kicks off. With Patch 14.3 locked in and set to go live on Wednesday, Feb. 7, unless a micropatch is planned, it’s likely we won’t see Smolder changes hit the Rift for another fortnight.

related content
Read Article Here’s every update date on Riot’s LoL patch schedule for 2024 season
Spirit Blossom Master Yi holding a blade and rose petals.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Here’s every update date on Riot’s LoL patch schedule for 2024 season
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter and others Feb 4, 2024
Read Article 2024 LCS Spring: Schedule, results, standings, and more
The LCS 2024 stage with League of Legends players playing as fans cheer from their seats.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
2024 LCS Spring: Schedule, results, standings, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Feb 3, 2024
Read Article What is Trailblazer in LoL? New tank item, explained
League of Legends art showcasing Katarina, Tristana, Ekko, Morgana, and Malphite.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
What is Trailblazer in LoL? New tank item, explained
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 3, 2024
Read Article ‘Still on the table’: MarkZ says LCS could still move to best-of-three as soon as this year
FlyQuest and NRG battle on-stage in front of fans in the LCS 2024 Spring Split regular season.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
‘Still on the table’: MarkZ says LCS could still move to best-of-three as soon as this year
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 3, 2024
Read Article What lane should you play as Smolder in League of Legends?
Smolder's base splash art in League of Legends.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
What lane should you play as Smolder in League of Legends?
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 2, 2024
Author

Nicholas Taifalos
Aussie Editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career as a commentator, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly CS:GO and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com