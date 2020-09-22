Riot hotfixes game-breaking Rek’Sai bug

The void burrower had been wreaking havoc in solo queue.

Riot quietly ushered in a new Rek’Sai bug in League of Legends Patch 10.19, removing one and inadvertently replacing it with another.

In today’s hotfix, the developers have written their wrongs and fixed the bug for good.

We just pushed out a hotfix bug fix for



-Sion w passive health

-Rek’sai w movement speed



Thanks for the reports and patience with us resolving the issue. — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) September 21, 2020

The bug, which was significantly increasing Rek’Sai’s burrowed movement speed, has resulted in a giant 55 percent win rate in solo queue—the highest in the game.

When burrowed, Rek’Sai is intended to have 15 bonus movement speed at level one, 20 at level six, 25 at level 11, and 30 at level 16, but instead, she was receiving 30 bonus movement speed at level one, all the way to 88 at level 16.

Upon reaching level six, Rek’Sai would have 405 movement speed without boots, outrunning almost all champions.

Rek’Sai’s initial bug, ahead of Patch 10.19, had a damaging effect on her win rate, reducing her to an all-time low of 40 percent in solo queue. When Rek’Sai burrowed while Queen’s Wrath/Prey Seeker (Q) or Furious Bite/Tunnel (E) were on cooldown, the bug would stop the cooldown countdown until she unburrowed.

With both bugs now fixed, it remains to be seen where Rek’Sai will land on the tables. Without her extra bonus movement speed, she will almost certainly fall down to a more reasonable win rate.