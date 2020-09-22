Varus, Aatrox buffs targeted in League Patch 10.20 preview

There are quite a few buffs and nerfs coming to League of Legends in Patch 10.20.

Lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter announced today the Patch 10.20 preview, which lays out the expected buffs and nerfs for the upcoming update. In addition to seven champion buffs, seven will be toned down.

Here is the full League Patch 10.20 preview.

Buffs

Aatrox

Braum

Illaoi

Ryze

Sion – Jungle

Urgot – Jungle

Varus

Nerfs

Karthus

Kassadin

Katarina

Kled

Lulu

Maokai

Nunu

Systems

Relentless Hunter Nerf

Yetter says he expects the full changes to be ready tomorrow, at which time fans will be able to see what Riot has in mind in regards to specific changes. While some of the buffs and nerfs will be rather minor, the developer typically makes big changes to at least one champion per patch.