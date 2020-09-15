League of Legends Patch 10.19: Full notes and updates

Say hello to Samira.

The Worlds 2020 patch is finally here.

Samira, League of Legends’ newest eyepatch-wearing, gun-wielding marksman, is making her grand debut in Patch 10.19, alongside a host of champion changes.

Riot is tidying things up in time for Worlds, leveling out the playing field, and making a few adjustments and tweaks. Caitlyn is getting turned down a notch and in hopes of mixing things up for League’s biggest event of the year, a few marksmen, junglers, and mid laners are receiving minor buffs.

Here’s the full list of updates for League’s Patch 10.19.

Champions

[New] Samira

Passive – Daredevil Impulse

Chaining non-repeating abilities (and basic attacks) increases Samira’s Style grade by one letter, from “E” to “S” rank. Every Style grade gives her bonus movement speed. Samira can also damage enemies at range with her guns or with her sword in melee range; the latter dealing bonus magic damage

Samira can also juggle enemies who are movement-impaired by her allies in the air, extending the displacement

Q – Flair

Samira fires a shot at her enemies directly when at range with her guns. Enemies in melee range will instead be damaged by a slash of her sword

E – Wild Rush

Samira dashes through an enemy or ally, dealing magic damage to any enemies passed through and gaining bonus attack speed for a duration. Takedowns of enemy champions reset Wild Rush’s cooldown

R – Inferno Trigger

Samira unleashes a torrent of shots from her weapons, wildly attacking any enemies around her 10 times over a duration. Each shot deals physical damage, applies lifesteal, and can critically strike

Samira can only cast Inferno Trigger if her current Style grade is at “S” (the max grade)

Ahri

Image via Riot Games

W – Fox-Fire

Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds to 9/8/6/5 seconds

Cost: 55 mana to 40 mana

Akali

Image via Riot Games

Q – Five Point Strike

Base damage: 35/60/85/110/135 (+0.65 ability power) to 30/55/80/105/130 (+0.6 ability power) (attack damage ratio stays the same)

Aphelios

Image via Riot Games

Attack damage growth: Two to 2.4

Azir

Image via Riot Games

W – Arise!

Bonus attack speed: 20/30/40/50/60 percent to 15/25/35/45/55 percent

Triple solider bonus attack speed: 20/30/40/50/60 percent to 15/25/35/45/55 percent

Caitlyn

Image via Riot Games

Attack damage: 64 to 62

Attack speed growth: Four percent to 3.5 percent

Irelia

Image via Riot Games

Vanguard’s Edge

Barrage base damage: 125/225/325 to 125/250/375

Perimter base damage: 125/200/275 to 125/250/375

Ivern

Image via Riot Games

E – Triggerseed

Slow: 40/45/50/55/60 percent to 50/55/60/65/70 percent

Lucian

Image via Riot Games

Attack damage growth: 2.75 to 2.3

Senna

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Absolution

Mist Wraith drop chance: 8.33 percent on minions Senna kills (approximately once every two waves) to 4.166 percent on minions Senna kills (approximately once every four waves)

Sivir

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Fleet of Foot

Bonus movement speed: 30 to 50 (levels one to 18) to 35 to 55 (levels one to 18)

Sylas

Image via Riot Games

R – Hijack

Cooldown: 100/800/60 seconds to 100/70/40 seconds

Twisted Fate

Image via Riot Games

Movement speed: 335 to 330

Udyr

Image via Riot Games

R – Phoenix Stance

Cone damage: 50/95/140/185/230/275 (+0.6 ability power) to 60/110/160/210/260/310 (+0.7 ability power)

Vayne

Image via Riot Games

R – Final Hour

Bonus attack damage: 25/40/55 to 35/50/65

One for All balance changes

10.19 buffs

Azir: +5 percent damage dealt and -3 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

Darius: -10 percent damage dealt, +10 percent damage taken, and -5 percent healing to -10 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Draven: Normal to -5 percent damage taken

Gangplank: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +5percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

Ivern: +3 percent damage dealt and -3 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Katarina: Normal to -5 percent damage taken

Kindred: Normal to -5 percent damage taken

Rengar: Normal to -5 percent damage taken

Senna: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

Taliyah: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

Taric: Normal to -5 percent damage taken

Thresh: +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken

Zilean: Normal to -5 percent damage taken

10.19 nerfs

Dr. Mundo: -5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent healing to -5 percent damage dealt, +5 percent damage taken, and -10 percent healing

Ekko: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt

Garen: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt

Illaoi: -3 percent damage dealt and +3 percent damage taken to -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Jarvan IV: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt

Kayle: -3 percent damage dealt and +3 percent damage taken to -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Mordekaiser: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt

Nocturne: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt

Sett: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt

Shen Normal to -5percent damage dealt

Vi: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt

Volibear: -7 percent damage dealt and +7 percent damage taken to -10 percent damage dealt and +7 percent damage taken

Yorick: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt

ARAM balance changes

10.19 buffs

Kindred: +10 percent damage dealt to +10 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Vayne: Normal to -5 percent damage taken

Yone: Normal to -5 percent damage taken

10.19 nerfs

Caitlyn: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt

Senna: Normal to -3 percent damage dealt

Swain: -6 percent damage dealt and +6 percent damage taken to -10 percent dealt and +6 percent damage taken

Ziggs: -15 percent damage dealt and +15 percent damage taken to -18 percent damage dealt and +15 percent damage taken

Bugfixes and quality of life changes

League client: The Add Folder text field will now close after you create a folder

League client: You no longer have to click multiple times to acknowledge that you’ve been kicked out of a lobby. Once is enough

League client A rogue right arrow is no longer on the left side of the Bundles Carousel for new player journeys

Nautilus’ R – Depth Charge can no longer stun unstoppable targets like Malphite as he’s casting R – Unstoppable Force

Yone’s R – Sealed Fate allied party indicator no longer displays green when on cooldown

Pool Party Syndra’s W – Force of Will range indicator is no longer missing

Teleport’s cooldown tooltip now properly updates when using Cosmic Insight

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

PsyOps Pyke

PsyOps Viktor

PsyOps Zed

PsyOps Samira

PsyOps Kayle

Championship LeBlanc

True Damage Yasuo Prestige Edition

Chromas