League of Legends Patch 10.19: Full notes and updates

The Worlds 2020 patch is finally here.
Samira, League of Legends’ newest eyepatch-wearing, gun-wielding marksman, is making her grand debut in Patch 10.19, alongside a host of champion changes.
Riot is tidying things up in time for Worlds, leveling out the playing field, and making a few adjustments and tweaks. Caitlyn is getting turned down a notch and in hopes of mixing things up for League’s biggest event of the year, a few marksmen, junglers, and mid laners are receiving minor buffs.
Here’s the full list of updates for League’s Patch 10.19.
Champions
[New] Samira
Passive – Daredevil Impulse
- Chaining non-repeating abilities (and basic attacks) increases Samira’s Style grade by one letter, from “E” to “S” rank. Every Style grade gives her bonus movement speed. Samira can also damage enemies at range with her guns or with her sword in melee range; the latter dealing bonus magic damage
- Samira can also juggle enemies who are movement-impaired by her allies in the air, extending the displacement
Q – Flair
- Samira fires a shot at her enemies directly when at range with her guns. Enemies in melee range will instead be damaged by a slash of her sword
E – Wild Rush
- Samira dashes through an enemy or ally, dealing magic damage to any enemies passed through and gaining bonus attack speed for a duration. Takedowns of enemy champions reset Wild Rush’s cooldown
R – Inferno Trigger
- Samira unleashes a torrent of shots from her weapons, wildly attacking any enemies around her 10 times over a duration. Each shot deals physical damage, applies lifesteal, and can critically strike
- Samira can only cast Inferno Trigger if her current Style grade is at “S” (the max grade)
Ahri
W – Fox-Fire
- Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds to 9/8/6/5 seconds
- Cost: 55 mana to 40 mana
Akali
Q – Five Point Strike
- Base damage: 35/60/85/110/135 (+0.65 ability power) to 30/55/80/105/130 (+0.6 ability power) (attack damage ratio stays the same)
Aphelios
Attack damage growth: Two to 2.4
Azir
W – Arise!
- Bonus attack speed: 20/30/40/50/60 percent to 15/25/35/45/55 percent
- Triple solider bonus attack speed: 20/30/40/50/60 percent to 15/25/35/45/55 percent
Caitlyn
Attack damage: 64 to 62
Attack speed growth: Four percent to 3.5 percent
Irelia
Vanguard’s Edge
- Barrage base damage: 125/225/325 to 125/250/375
- Perimter base damage: 125/200/275 to 125/250/375
Ivern
E – Triggerseed
- Slow: 40/45/50/55/60 percent to 50/55/60/65/70 percent
Lucian
Attack damage growth: 2.75 to 2.3
Senna
Passive – Absolution
- Mist Wraith drop chance: 8.33 percent on minions Senna kills (approximately once every two waves) to 4.166 percent on minions Senna kills (approximately once every four waves)
Sivir
Passive – Fleet of Foot
- Bonus movement speed: 30 to 50 (levels one to 18) to 35 to 55 (levels one to 18)
Sylas
R – Hijack
- Cooldown: 100/800/60 seconds to 100/70/40 seconds
Twisted Fate
Movement speed: 335 to 330
Udyr
R – Phoenix Stance
- Cone damage: 50/95/140/185/230/275 (+0.6 ability power) to 60/110/160/210/260/310 (+0.7 ability power)
Vayne
R – Final Hour
- Bonus attack damage: 25/40/55 to 35/50/65
One for All balance changes
10.19 buffs
- Azir: +5 percent damage dealt and -3 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken
- Darius: -10 percent damage dealt, +10 percent damage taken, and -5 percent healing to -10 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
- Draven: Normal to -5 percent damage taken
- Gangplank: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +5percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken
- Ivern: +3 percent damage dealt and -3 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken
- Katarina: Normal to -5 percent damage taken
- Kindred: Normal to -5 percent damage taken
- Rengar: Normal to -5 percent damage taken
- Senna: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken
- Taliyah: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken
- Taric: Normal to -5 percent damage taken
- Thresh: +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken
- Zilean: Normal to -5 percent damage taken
10.19 nerfs
- Dr. Mundo: -5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent healing to -5 percent damage dealt, +5 percent damage taken, and -10 percent healing
- Ekko: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt
- Garen: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt
- Illaoi: -3 percent damage dealt and +3 percent damage taken to -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
- Jarvan IV: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt
- Kayle: -3 percent damage dealt and +3 percent damage taken to -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
- Mordekaiser: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt
- Nocturne: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt
- Sett: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt
- Shen Normal to -5percent damage dealt
- Vi: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt
- Volibear: -7 percent damage dealt and +7 percent damage taken to -10 percent damage dealt and +7 percent damage taken
- Yorick: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt
ARAM balance changes
10.19 buffs
- Kindred: +10 percent damage dealt to +10 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken
- Vayne: Normal to -5 percent damage taken
- Yone: Normal to -5 percent damage taken
10.19 nerfs
- Caitlyn: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt
- Senna: Normal to -3 percent damage dealt
- Swain: -6 percent damage dealt and +6 percent damage taken to -10 percent dealt and +6 percent damage taken
- Ziggs: -15 percent damage dealt and +15 percent damage taken to -18 percent damage dealt and +15 percent damage taken
Bugfixes and quality of life changes
- League client: The Add Folder text field will now close after you create a folder
- League client: You no longer have to click multiple times to acknowledge that you’ve been kicked out of a lobby. Once is enough
- League client A rogue right arrow is no longer on the left side of the Bundles Carousel for new player journeys
- Nautilus’ R – Depth Charge can no longer stun unstoppable targets like Malphite as he’s casting R – Unstoppable Force
- Yone’s R – Sealed Fate allied party indicator no longer displays green when on cooldown
- Pool Party Syndra’s W – Force of Will range indicator is no longer missing
- Teleport’s cooldown tooltip now properly updates when using Cosmic Insight
Upcoming skins and chromas
Skins
- PsyOps Pyke
- PsyOps Viktor
- PsyOps Zed
- PsyOps Samira
- PsyOps Kayle
- Championship LeBlanc
- True Damage Yasuo Prestige Edition
Chromas
- PsyOps Pyke
- PsyOps Viktor
- PsyOps Zed
- PsyOps Samira
- PsyOps Kayle
- Championship LeBlanc