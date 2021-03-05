Riot has no plans to change MSI for now, says it trusts expertise of Icelandic authorities

Riot told Dot Esports that the potential volcanic eruption in Iceland shouldn't affect MSI or VALORANT's Stage Two Masters live events from happening in May.

Riot confirmed earlier this week that the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational will be held in Iceland this year with a similar strategy to what the company did in Shanghai for Worlds 2020.

Then, a few days later, The Guardian reported that scientists in the country have said there are “strong signs” of an imminent volcanic eruption due to seismic activity near Mount Keilir, which is 20 miles south of Reykjavík, the location chosen for both MSI and VALORANT Stage Two Masters.

But despite this, Riot is optimistic that both events will be able to move forward.

“Seismic and volcanic activity is a fact of life in Iceland,” Riot told Dot Esports. “We’re confident in the experience of Icelandic authorities in all areas of planning and preparation surrounding these natural events.”

#MSI2021 is coming. Who will Break Out? Pack your parkas, because League of Legends’ greatest pro players are about to showdown in Iceland! This sprawling, epic landscape will set the stage for big moves & rising legends. Dates: May 6-22. pic.twitter.com/besQKwW3AW — LoL Esports (@lolesports) March 1, 2021

Icelandic scientists have reiterated multiple times that this eruption, if it happens, shouldn’t affect daily life (or, in this case, planned events) or even air transport.

It doesn’t seem like this situation will be similar to what happened in 2010, according to Icelandic scientists. That year, daily life was tremendously affected in Iceland because of the volcanic activity of Eyjafjallajökull, another volcano in the country.

MSI and the VALORANT Stage Two Masters event will occur in Iceland in May if everything goes as expected.