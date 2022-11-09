After giving Garena the rights to publish League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics for so long, it seems Riot Games is gearing up to take the helm and publish the games themselves starting January 2023.

Riot released a blog post on their website talking about the transition from Garena to Riot Games after their 12-year partnership runs out on Jan. 2023.

The League developers already self-publish VALORANT in the region.

Riot has also said they’re going to increase their presence in the region and put up offices in countries like he Philippines and Indonesia. The migration of accounts from Garena to Riot will start on Nov. 19, 2022. Garena and Riot will be working closely so everything will work smoothly.

During the transfer, everything should go as planned with your skins, rank, riot points, and level fully intact. Summoner Names are reserved if you played at least one League or TFT game during the 2021 or 2022 seasons. Friends lists may not appear complete at first if your friends still haven’t transferred their accounts.

Since the Garena League account you use will no longer be active after the migration, not being able to migrate your account before Dec. 31 will result in the deletion of your account and losing everything you worked hard for. Riot has advised everyone that players should immediately migrate their accounts just to make sure.

Another exciting thing that Riot will be doing for League is, once the transition from Garena to Riot is finished, Riot will now handle the local and regional championship series of the region, potentially shining a light on everyone who’s working in the esports scene of Southeast Asia and finally giving them the spotlight they deserve.