Riot Games appears to censor “Hong Kong” during Worlds 2019 broadcasts

During the League of Legends World Championship play-ins stage, Riot Games appeared to censor the use of the phrase “Hong Kong” on stream.

A Reddit post from yesterday outlined the moments of suspect in regards to Riots’ censorship of Hong Kong. The primary evidence featured several casters correcting themselves while discussing the team, Hong Kong Attitude. When a caster began to say “Hong Kong” they would quickly change their phrasing to “HKA” instead. Two of the instances cited can be found during Play-In final results analysis and during a conversation between the casters. The clip below shows a third case.

Tencent censors Hong Kong Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Sagemoon

Outside of these clips, casters have said “Hong Kong” without switching their phrasing during the play-in streams as well. However, suspicion won’t be easily dismissed considering multiple casters showed an issue with saying the phrase suggesting Riot Games told them to refrain from doing so.

Additionally, spectators noticed a delay during the Hong Kong Attitude versus Isurus Gaming series yesterday. After HKA won, an interview was expected to take place, but it didn’t air until much later in the stream. The delay had viewers puzzled with multiple users questioning when it would happen in the post-match thread on Reddit. One user added, “they aren’t going to do it live, so they can just trash the interview if they don’t like what Hong Kong Attitude has to say.” Once the interview aired, many debated whether or not it was live or pre-recorded to prevent HKA from speaking out about the Hong Kong protests.

While these instances could simply be a coincidence, there are reasons why Riot would want to censor broadcasts. Riot is owned by the Chinese company, Tencent. In lew of the Hong Kong protests, words of support for Hong Kong could be seen as a threat to the Chinese regime. Just a few days ago a Hearthstone player voiced his support for the movement in Hong Kong. Blizzard, to prevent backlash from its Chinese player base, heavily reprimanded the player. Riot may want to avoid any controversy as such by taking precautionary censorship measures.

Furthermore, outside of the gaming industry, Tencent has already threatened action against the NBA due to remarks supporting Hong Kong. According to an article by CNN, Tencent “would suspend live streaming for two NBA preseason games in China.” Considering this is Riot’s parent company, there is immediate fear for Riot. If streaming ceased in China, Riot would lose thousands if not millions in revenue. It could also mean multiple employees losing their jobs.

Assumedly, Riot won’t be addressing the claims made by the community anytime soon. But the League viewership has taken note of Riot suspicious activity on stream.