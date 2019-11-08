Riot discusses future regions and champions in Legends of Runeterra

Riot Games surprised fans during its 10-year anniversary celebration with a massive reveal of upcoming titles, including digital card game Legends of Runeterra. And yesterday, developers answered a few burning questions about the well-received title.

Riot devs addressed whether new regions would eventually be added to LoR in yesterday’s Ask Riot post. Developers also discussed the incorporation of regionless League of Legends champions, like Brand or Ryze, and how they’d go about adding them in the future.

Image via Riot Games

“Yes,” Riot said. “We’re definitely going to add new regions to Legends of Runeterra. When it comes to champions that historically haven’t been connected to a specific region—we don’t use that as a restriction when deciding which champs to include in future releases… Champions like Teemo, Riven, or Tahm Kench are far more likely to wander throughout different areas of Runeterra. We want to use that variance to ensure every champion can find a spot on a roster.”

LoR houses six regions of Runeterra⁠—Demacia, Freljord, Ionia, Noxus, Piltover and Zaun, and Shadow Isles⁠—where a cast of champions, followers, and spells are categorized in.

While developers haven’t explained exactly how new regions would be implemented, it could take a similar approach to Teamfight Tactics’ Set Two, which restructured an entire new set of characters and classes. Or Riot may continue to add new sets of cards and make older ones unplayable in competitive formats.

Riot will likely experiment with adding champions that don’t necessarily have a region to go home to. Ryze or Annie allow for more flexibility than characters like Garen, who’s restricted to Demacia and Demacia only.

The second preview patch of LoR is scheduled to launch on Nov. 14.