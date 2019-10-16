When does Legends of Runeterra release?

To celebrate League’s 10th anniversary, Riot Games has revealed a new digital card game, Legends of Runeterra.

In a similar vein to Blizzard Entertainment’s Hearthstone and Wizards of the Coast’s Magic: the Gathering, LoR is a free-to-play strategy card game combing skill and creativity.

The game allows players to build decks with champions, characters, creatures, and regions from the League of Legends universe, taking on Runeterra’s rich and expansion lore. Each card will have a unique style and strategic advantage, allowing for endless possibilities.

Image via Riot Games

LoR will also be available to play cross-platform on both mobile and PC. The game is still in active development and will not be released until sometime in 2020, however, a special preview kicks off tomorrow.

To take part in the preview, players can pre-register on PC and the Google Play Store at the LoR website. As well as a chance to play the game firsthand, players will receive an exclusive poro pet chroma at launch.

This article will be updated when LoR’s official release date is revealed.