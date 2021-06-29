Riot disables Tahm Kench for week 4 of 2021 LEC Summer Split, Hullbreaker and Anathema’s Chains enabled

Riot Games has decided to bench the Kench from competitive play in week four of the 2021 LEC Summer Split. As for Hullbreaker and Anathema’s Chains, however, the two new League of Legends items will be enabled to see how the meta shifts with their arrival.

LEC commissioner Maximilian Schmidt said that it considers the recent changes to Tahm Kench’s kit a “major rework,” which prompted the league to temporarily disable the champion. The frog has undergone significant adjustments, including his ultimate ability essentially being switched to his W, while his Devour ability was swapped over as his ultimate. Each ability was then tweaked heavily to ensure that they’re more suited for their usage.

#LEC Update:



For @LEC Week 4 we are going to block the frog and will disable Tahm Kench as we consider the changes to his kit a major rework.



The new items will be available though, so can see how the players in the (unofficially) best League in the world utilize them. — Maximilian Peter Schmidt (@RiotMAXtheX) June 29, 2021

The new items, on the other hand, should bring a ton of spice to the meta. Hullbreaker, for example, could bring the rise of splitpushers once again since the item gives a ton of extra stats to a champion that has no teammates around them. The biggest buff that a player gets is 20 percent bonus tower damage, as well as buffing nearby large minions to deal 200 percent bonus damage to structures.

The other new item is Anathema’s Chains, which allows a player to mark an enemy champion to make them their nemesis. As a result, the player will have increased resistances to that one specific opponent, while also having reduced tenacity if they’re around them.

This item might be used more frequently than Hullbreaker since its usefulness spans across multiple champions, like tanks that are trying to survive against one fed enemy. The item also only costs 2,500 gold, which could make it a quick purchase to counteract an enemy who’s using Hullbreaker to split by themselves.

You can catch all the new items in action when the LEC returns on Friday, July 2, starting off with Team Vitality vs. Astralis.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.