Riot introduces new tank item, Anathema’s Chains, to League PBE

Riot Games has introduced another new item to the League of Legends PBE, a tank item named Anathema’s Chains. The item was teased several weeks ago when Riot previewed some of the new items it was working on for upcoming patches.

The item gives a whopping 650 health in addition to 20 ability haste. And while the stats are solid enough on their own, the passive effect of Anathema’s Chains really steals all the glory.

New tank item on PBE pic.twitter.com/JWCz9jujNd — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) June 14, 2021

The item allows whoever builds it to select an enemy champion as their “nemesis.” Over the course of 60 seconds, you’ll start to build a “vendetta” against your nemesis, causing you to take up to 30 percent less damage from the champion you targeted. Additionally, your “nemesis” will have 20 percent less tenacity when near you, as long as you have Anathema’s Chains in your inventory.

The active ability that allows you to designate an enemy champion as your nemesis is available to cast while dead and at a global range. But you can’t select a new champion as your nemesis while in combat and you lose all previous vendetta stacks that you had built up against your previous nemesis when selecting a new one.

Anathema’s Chains will cost 2,500 gold in the in-game shop and is available to build out of a Kindlegem and Giant’s Belt. Anathema’s Chains will be considered a Legendary caliber item under the new item classification system.

Another item called Elderplate was also found on the League PBE but doesn’t hold any effects on the game’s current build. Instead, the item—which is built from Negatron Cloak, Kindlegem, and Ruby Crystal—is priced at 2,900 gold and gives 400 health, 50 magic resist, and 10 ability haste. More details regarding the Elderplate item are expected to be revealed in the near future.

Anathema’s Chains is now available for testing on the League PBE, which is set to Patch 11.13. The item will release with Patch 11.13, which will hit the live servers on June 23, according to the official League patch schedule.

