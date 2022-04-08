Riot confirms League’s Challenges system will go live in Patch 12.9

Right in time for the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational, Riot Games will be releasing League of Legends’ new Challenges system that rewards players for achieving different goals throughout their adventures on Summoner’s Rift and Howling Abyss.

Riot experience designer Jordan “BarackProbama” Checkman confirmed that the Challenges system will be arriving on League’s live servers in Patch 12.9, which is set to drop a day after MSI starts on Wednesday, May 11. He also showed off a few different challenges that players can expect to see when everything kicks off in-client, including:

Pop Goes the Poro : Cause a Poro to explode in ARAM and earn the title “Poroyalty”

: Cause a Poro to explode in ARAM and earn the title “Poroyalty” Give ‘em Shell, Shelly : Take Turrets with Rift Herald (aka Shelly)

: Take Turrets with Rift Herald (aka Shelly) Icon of the Rift : Obtain 100 Summoner Icons and you can become “Iconic”

: Obtain 100 Summoner Icons and you can become “Iconic” Stacks on Stacks on Stacks : Fully stack Mejai’s Soulstealer before 20 minutes

: Fully stack Mejai’s Soulstealer before 20 minutes Superior Supporting : Finish your support quest faster than the opponents

: Finish your support quest faster than the opponents Nashor Slayer : Kill Baron Nashor solo and you can be the “Baron”

: Kill Baron Nashor solo and you can be the “Baron” Aggressive Positioning : Get multikills after flashing toward an enemy and rock the “Flashy” title

: Get multikills after flashing toward an enemy and rock the “Flashy” title Solo Carry: Deal 40 percent+ of your team’s champion damage in an ARAM

Challenges will also be available on the game’s PBE server until its official launch day. So if you’re looking to check out what’s in store for League in the coming month, you can pull back the curtain and experience the new system and test out what kind of other ways you can personalize your experience.

Overall, there will be over 300 individual challenges, almost 2,700 tokens, and over 100 titles to acquire for your League profile as you customize everything to your liking.