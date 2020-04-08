Riot is buffing Tristana, Ashe, and Xayah in League’s Patch 10.8

Riot Games is “rebalancing the ADC meta” in League of Legends Patch 10.8, and buffing some of the game’s most underwhelming champions.

Tristana, Ashe, and Xayah are each receiving a boost of power, while meta marksmen, Aphelios, Senna, and Kalista are in line for nerfs.

The season 10 meta has been dominated by the game’s most recently released bot lane champions, Aphelios, and Senna, with traditional attack-speed based marksmen falling to the wayside.

Tristana and Ashe, two of League’s most iconic champions, have barely seen the light of day in the last few months, and Xayah, has vanished from the face of the Rift. To target their irrelevance, and help to form a new meta, Riot is giving them some love.

In Patch 10.8, Tristana’s bonus AD ratio on her Explosive Charge (E) is being increased from 50-130 to 50-170 percent. In her current form, she receives a 30 percent bonus to her damage per stack. This means, at max rank, each stack will add 51 percent bonus AD, instead of just 39 percent.

Image via Surrender @ 20

Ashe is receiving a buff to her late-game, increasing her Ranger’s Focus (Q) attack speed from 20-40 to 20-60 percent. Her Q is already a powerful ability, and this will make it even stronger. When Ashe hits the 30-minute mark, she’ll be a speed demon.

Image via Surrender @ 20

Xayah is set to receive buffs to her Bladecaller (E) ability. The damage falloff per feather will be decreased from 10 to 5 percent. This will give Xayah players an extra added bonus when they set up multiple feathers, rewarding them for their precision.

Image via Surrender @ 20

League’s Patch 10.8 goes live on Wednesday, April 15.