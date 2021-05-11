Riot Games has welcomed back League of Legends fans to the technologically advanced universe of the PROJECT skin line. But this time, a new threat has emerged after being activated by the mysterious PROGRAM virus.

The upcoming event is called PROJECT: Bastion and will feature new skins for Renekton, Sylas, Sejuani, Senna, Varus, and Mordekaiser. Renekton and Morde will both be getting Legendary skins, while Sylas will receive the Prestige skin for the set. PROJECT: Bastion will run from Thursday, May 27 to Monday, June 28 across Patches 11.11 to 11.13.

Here are the skins in all their cyberpunk glory.

PROJECT: Mordekaiser

Image via Riot Games

PROJECT: Renekton

Image via Riot Games

PROJECT: Varus

Image via Riot Games

PROJECT: Sejuani

Image via Riot Games

PROJECT: Senna

Image via Riot Games

PROJECT: Sylas

Image via Riot Games

Get ready to enter the next chapter in the fight for freedom, as well as the rising evil that is Mordekaiser as he looks to strip all humans of free will to “guarantee their survival.” All of the new skins will drop on the live servers on May 27, a day after Patch 11.11 should be released.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.