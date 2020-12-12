Riot adjusting damage across multiple items in League Patch 11.1

Get ready to adjust some new damage output in the next season of League of Legends.

Mark Yetter, League’s gameplay design director, said today numerous items will be adjusted in terms of damage in Patch 11.1. In total, seven items will receive a buff or nerf, which should shake things up even further as players head into a new season.

For 11.1 we're doing a burst damage pass across a bunch of items. Shifting pure upfront burst into stats (overall not nerfs or buffs, just adjustments)



We still have a small balance hotfix patch coming next week (10.25b) pic.twitter.com/Ff9jcrAbfn — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) December 11, 2020

Of the items, Duskblade of Draktharr’s passive damage will be nerfed quite a bit, going from 100 with 30 percent bonus attack damage to 65 with 25 percent bonus AD. Additionally, Trinity Force’s attack damage will be reduced by 10, while its ability haste will be increased by 10.

Prowler’s Claw, Hextech Rocketbelt, Night Harvester, Goredrinker, and Stridebreaker will all be adjusted in some way in the patch.

Related: Here are some of the strongest items in League’s 2021 preseason

These adjustments are just the latest changes in a long list of adjustments to items during the preseason. Riot dropped new item changes in Patch 10.25, with some items only receiving a change in gold cost, while others were hit with big in-game changes.

With many of the game’s items and champions being altered in some way since the end of Worlds, the 2021 League season should be as interesting as ever.